Rockstar Games has given the starting signal for what will possibly be the great phenomenon of the industry in the near future. A leak lasting more than half a day regarding what was going to be the official launch of the ‘GTA VI’ trailer leaves us with a first walk through the fictional state of Leonida, where it is Vice City, the city in which the action of the franchise takes place again.

There’s a lot to dig into in ‘GTA VI’. For now, these are some of the elements that we can deduce that will be present in the next installment of the game, which is announced for 2025, from what we see in the trailer. We leave aside specific easter eggs, winks and homages, which we will discuss in the future, and focus on possible mechanical and thematic innovations. This is what the ‘GTA VI’ trailer tells us about the future game.

Leonida is immense

Rockstar has made sure that we get the impression that Leonida’s estate is brutally large. The large number of aerial shots (there is one of the beach, with the city unfolding behind it) and the variety of environments that the trailer proposes guarantee us kilometers and more kilometers of territory to explore, full of people, vehicles and buildings.

Graphically it is spectacular

It is undeniable: the game’s graphics are absolutely overwhelming, with a spectacular level of realism. Of course, it is impossible to know how much of what we see are cinematics and how much is more or less faked gameplay, without markers. But the movements of the characters and certain limitations in some aspects (long hair, for example) suggest that we are looking at real footage of the game. That is to say, to a large extent the game is going to look that good. And we’re talking about a franchise whose previous game, ‘GTA V’, is a decade old and is still visually magnificent.

Ray tracing and graphic effects at 11

Related to the previous point, we detected a very intense use of ray tracing and a fairly sophisticated use of shadows and reflections. On social networks, memes of exploding buildings and comments of “my PC when I install GTA VI” have already begun to be seen, referring to how demanding a game that can visually boast of this display is going to be.

Swamps for everyone

After alligators and swamps played a relevant role in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ (and ‘Mafia 3’), among other Rockstar games, it seems it’s ‘GTA’s’ turn. The equivalent of the Florida Everglades in the game world seems to play an essential role in ‘GTA VI’, as demonstrated by both walks through swampy areas and the abundance of reptiles. We also see a shot from a news program in which a police officer removes an alligator from a pool, an event that is somewhat of a daily occurrence for the residents of Florida.

on a spree





A couple of shots of Vice City’s nightlife have impressed, both outside and inside the city’s luxurious nightclubs. No more half-empty nightclubs with lighting typical of a set for filming snuff movies: here neon and luxury take control in venues packed with people (the crowds are the true demonstrations of Rockstar’s technical muscle with this game) and which seems like they will give a unique personality to the game.

Caught in the net

Particularly, what I liked most about the trailer is the vision it gives of social networks. In the ten years that have passed since ‘GTA V’, the internet and our relationship with networks has changed a lot, and that seems to be reflected with Rockstar’s usual satirical eye, with clear imitations of applications like TikTok. Is it possible to think that these networks are not only a supply of information and environment, but also a possibility for players to express themselves and record their misdeeds and share them with the community in the game environment itself?

The water, the water!





The most veterans of the place will remember that time of video games in which water (and liquids in general) were the measure of visual realism. The ripples, the foam, the reaction to foreign bodies. Ten years ago, in ‘GTA V’, water was… well, it was a thing. From what we have been able to see here, the transparencies of the water are spectacular and we see the background blurred in shallow areas.

Interior design

One of the most talked about issues in the trailer is the interior of the buildings, with parties on terraces and police interventions with cameras built into helmets. The level of detail in these spaces, which were never achieved in previous games in the saga (where we spent the day on the street to escape the downturn), seems to be one of the great novelties of the title in terms of identity.

Lots of cars…





Let’s remember that the acronym ‘GTA’ corresponds to ‘Grand Theft Auto’, meaning that we will have a multitude of vehicles to drive and steal. In these ten years, Rockstar has increased, thanks to ‘GTA Online’, the shooting possibilities of the game, and in these first images some of the most legendary sports cars from other entries can be recognized, such as the legendary Cheetah (here in white) that Rockstar created in the image and likeness of the Ferrari Testarossa.

…and lots of racing

In much of the trailer we see cars racing at full speed through the night streets of Vice City, in what could well be illegal racing competitions. We also see what could be racing with motor boats, so again the lessons of ‘GTA Online’ seem to have been learned very well, and racing can become a core part of the game… with the most diverse vehicles.

Love is in the air

A total novelty (and almost guaranteed: in the trailer they are seen chatting in bed) is that the two protagonists, whose identities were already revealed in the leaks a few months ago, will be lovers. Unlike previous groups of characters, where we generally had partners, and few romantic adventures, much less between protagonists. We think it’s a refreshing change that can give rise to plot and emotional territories little explored in ‘GTA’.

Header: Rockstar

In Xataka | Seven things we know about ‘GTA VI’ thanks to the leak of the highly anticipated Rockstar game