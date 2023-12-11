The year is going to start with a lot of Netflix premieres in January 2024 that you have to see no matter what. We review the best that is to come in the New Year!

There are 11 Netflix premieres in January 2024 that you cannot miss. Next year arrives in a matter of just over a week. However, streaming platforms do not rest. And, precisely, this great American streaming platform is far from stopping releasing content in its catalog.

For that reason, and with the perspective of a great year ahead where the end of Stranger Things will stand out, we are going to review the best Netflix releases in January 2024. Take note of all of them!

Deceptions = January 1

Widowed mother Mya is disturbed by an image of her late husband captured on her young son's nanny cam. Tricks It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

We are what we eat: An experiment with twins = January 1

Several identical twins change their diets and their lives for eight weeks in a scientific experiment that analyzes the impact of food on health. We are what we eat: An experiment with twins It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

The Sun Brothers is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024 = January 4

Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who has settled into his life as a ruthless killer, must go to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother after his father is shot by a mysterious killer. The Sun Brothers It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

The boy who ate the universe = January 11

In 1980s Brisbane, a precocious boy and his selectively mute brother embark on a suburban odyssey of love, redemption and retribution after their family is torn apart by a drug dealer. The boy who ate the universe It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

A soup to die for = January 11

Swathi dreams of owning a restaurant. But when murders ruin her plans, she and her lover (who looks just like her husband) decide to take a crazy step. A soup to die for It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

Sonic Prime (Season 3) is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024 = January 11

When a major battle with Dr. Eggman destroys the universe, Sonic travels through parallel dimensions to recover his friends and save the world. Sonic Prime (season 3) It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

Love on the Autism Spectrum: United States (Season 2) = January 19

It follows a group of people with autism as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. Remake of the Australian series “Love on the Autism Spectrum”. Love on the Autism Spectrum: United States (Season 2) It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

The legacy = January 19

A new South Korean thriller and intrigue series. The legacy awaits you on the streaming platform.

Griselda is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024 = January 25

Griselda tells the real life of the intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. A devoted mother, her lethal mix of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business, leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow.” Griselda It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse = January 31

Percival lives with his grandfather in a secluded place in the clouds, but he has always wanted to go on an adventure. When a strange intruder breaks into his home, he discovers the strange connection that unites them both and helps him begin that adventure that he has always dreamed of, meeting new friends and places, but how will they react when they learn of Percival's connection… with World's End? Sequel to the anime series “The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment”. The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

Baby Bandito = January 31

His name is Kevin Tapia. But in Europe he is known as “Il Baby Bandito.” This is the story of the skater who carried out the robbery of the century in Chile. Baby Bandit It is one of the big Netflix premieres in January 2024.

