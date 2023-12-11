At least 11 hikers have died following an eruption of the Marapi volcano, located in Indonesia’s West Sumatra region. The volcano erupted on Sunday, spreading a cloud of ash up to 3 kilometers high which invaded many cities located on its slopes. At the time of the eruption there were 75 hikers on the volcano, most of whom managed to escape to safety in time. In addition to the 11 deaths, there are 12 people who are missing: the searches have currently been suspended due to a new small eruption of the volcano.