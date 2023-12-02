loading…

Mother holds her baby among the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombing in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, November 26, 2023. Photo/AP

WEST BANK – An eight-year-old boy shot dead in the street is one of the latest victims of Israel’s continued brutal attacks in the West Bank.

So far this year, Israel’s racist colonial regime has killed 101 Palestinian children, according to Save the Children data.

Since October 7, Israeli colonial forces or illegal settlers have killed 63 children in the West Bank, according to the UN, an average of more than one child every day.

The death toll is far higher than in the first nine months of this year, which is already the deadliest.

During the same period, the UN reported that some 143 families, including 388 children, were forced to flee their homes in the West Bank due to violence by Israeli settlers and access restrictions by the Zionist racist apartheid regime.

The number of Palestinian children killed in the West Bank by Israeli soldiers or settlers this year is now three times the number killed in 2022, previously the deadliest year on history since 2005 when 36 children were killed. 39 Israeli children were reported killed this year.

“If the violence does not end permanently, Save the Children is deeply concerned that child and civilian casualties will continue to increase in the Palestinian territories,” the human rights group said in a press release.

“The escalation of violence in Gaza is reflected in increasing control measures and violence in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, with ongoing unrest driving children out of school, and limiting their access to essential services, including health services,” the agency said.

“Children attempting to cross checkpoints in the West Bank have also reported having their phones confiscated and being detained in the military detention system based on their social media activity, raising serious concerns about human rights including around freedom of expression, privacy and deprivation of liberty.” said Save the Children.