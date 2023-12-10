The judge has ruled on the case involving a drunk driver who killed a family at high speed.

Last March 10, a tragedy occurred on the A59 near Sprang-Capelle. A driver in a Seat crashed into another car at high speed. The Seat driver miraculously survived the accident. All occupants of the other car survived the crash. Both parents aged 46, their son aged 13 and their daughter aged 10 were killed.

The driver from Zevenbergschen Hoek escaped with minor injuries. It turned out that he not only drove far too fast, but also had too much to drink. The driver recorded the high speed on his phone just before the accident, showing that he was traveling at speeds of 250 km/h just before the crash. A lawsuit followed. The Public Prosecution Service demanded 7 years in prison and TBS.

Judge's sentence

The judge has now ruled on the case. The sentence imposed by the judge is higher than the demand of the Public Prosecution Service. The judge imposed a sentence of 10 years in prison and TBS. The driver was driving far too fast. The crash happened at a speed of 205 km/h and the driver also had too much to drink.

In addition to 10 years in prison and TBS, Thomas de G. will also receive a 10-year driving ban. According to the judge, there was extremely dangerous driving behavior:

The suspect found filming his absurdly fast driving so important that he was no longer interested in the safety of other road users. He accepted that he was risking their lives by doing so. Judge's ruling.

Driver try to brake and avoid the accident

The accident was a real tragedy. The victims were hit when the car overtook a truck. Thomas van de G. tried to brake, but it was (much) too late. Van de G.'s lawyer ruled that there was no manslaughter, as he actually braked to prevent the accident.

After the accident, not everyone died instantly. The 46-year-old woman was still alive, but could not be helped out of the seriously damaged car. Thomas also tried to open the door, but was in such shock that he could not, according to bystanders.

