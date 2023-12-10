Emojis have become one of the main ways to respond in many apps, especially because when used well, they save time and allow you to leave a nice message. But one of them bothers a 10-year-old boy, who thinks the “nerd” emoji is an insult to those who wear glasses. And because of that, he started a petition to change the symbol on phones.

A request that could sound, precisely because of its age, childish, but thinking about how certain lines of what is correct or not have been moving, perhaps this emoji that personifies a glasses nerd, if it is annoying today or offensive. This is also considering that for quite some time now, certain prejudices about fans of, for example, computers or video games, are no longer necessarily correct and seeing them as “nerds” who dress strangely and wear giant glasses is an obsolete perception.

In fact, we have seen how for many people, glasses are considered more of a fashion accessory, especially some that are special for playing video games and that protect eyesight. Within that thought, this 10-year-old student decided to start a petition against the “nerd” emoji with glasses and asks Apple to change the symbol. And what especially bothers him are the prominent teeth, since the child even sees a comparison with rabbits or rats in these.

This is little Teddy Cottle from the United Kingdom, who started the petition against Apple's “nerd” emoji on petitiononline.uk, with his French teacher among those supporting him, who has put the collection of online signatures on his name, which have already exceeded 2,400. According to them, by wearing glasses himself, he feels personally affected, so he hopes to motivate Apple to change the current appearance of the emoji. A campaign that actually did not surprise his parents too much, since according to them, he has always “had a clear opinion about everything.” He even drew an example of what the emoji could look like, putting a smile instead of teeth.

Teddy Cottle – via BBC

But above all, this boy says he is worried about people who wear glasses for the first time in their lives, since the Apple emoji could discourage these people and everything ends in the risk of glasses being perceived as a negative trait through the “nerd” emoji.