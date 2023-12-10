We explore the essential arcs to adapt the X-men to the cinema

From the enigmatic debut of Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the confirmation of Namor and Ms. Marvel as the first mutants in the MCU, the Marvel cinematic universe has been preparing us for the arrival of the X-Men . With anticipation at an all-time high, we explore ten Marvel comics stories that would be perfect for adaptation into the MCU and how they could fit into the existing cinematic narrative.

A dark beginning and the reflection of today’s society

E’s story could mark a dramatic start for the X-Men in the MCU. This arc, which transformed the mutant world forever, follows the villainess Cassandra Nova activating a Sentinel master mold in Ecuador, leading to the devastation of Genosha and the death of 16 million mutants. This story would not only put the X-Men in the global spotlight, but would also explain their sudden appearance in the MCU.

God Loves, Man Kills is a narrative that highlights discrimination and racism against mutants. Unlike other stories, here the X-Men face a human enemy: the televangelist Reverend William Stryker. This arc, which was already partially adapted in X2, presents an opportunity for the MCU to address these themes with the seriousness and maturity they deserve, thus differentiating itself from previous adaptations.

A look at the past and conflicts

Just as Nick Fury formed his Avengers team, X-Men: First Class could feature the early days of the X-Men in the MCU. This comic series offers standalone stories exploring the original team’s early missions, which would be ideal for developing each member’s origin stories before their final union.

Schism shows us an internal division between the X-Men, led by Cyclops and Wolverine, due to external and internal pressures. This arc reflects the issues of coexistence between humans and mutants and would make for an exciting, high-stakes story for the MCU.

Defending Earth and a new mutant nation

Broodfall pits the X-Men against an invading alien race, which could serve as a big debut mission for the X-Men in the MCU. This arc balances action and drama, similar to how Loki’s invasion in The Avengers brought the original team together.

House of X introduces a mutant nation called Krakoa and reveals that Moira MacTaggert is a mutant with the ability to reboot the timeline. This story could be integrated perfectly into the MCU, explaining the sudden appearance of the mutants and fitting in with the current direction of the cinematic universe.

A world without mutants and a dark turn

House of M could be adapted to explain the previous absence of mutants in the MCU. After altering reality, Wanda Maximoff eliminates almost all mutants, which could have led the MCU to a post-“House of M” reality where mutants are beginning to discover their abilities.

In Mutant Massacre, the X-Men face overwhelming tragedy when they fail to save a group of underground mutants. This dark story could open the door to darker narratives in the MCU and highlight the evil of Mister Sinister.

An epic showdown

This comic series features a showdown between the Avengers and the X-Men over the return of the Phoenix Force. With the possibility of the X-Men debuting in Avengers: Secret Wars, this adaptation could be a reality, offering an exciting crossover in the MCU.

Finally, The Return of the King gives us a chance to see Magneto reach his full potential as a villain in the MCU, in a story that would culminate in an epic event on the level of Infinity War.

Each of these arcs represents a unique opportunity for the MCU to explore different aspects of the X-Men, from their origins and internal conflicts to epic showdowns that could change the fate of the universe. The addition of these characters to the MCU will not only enrich the cinematic universe, but will also bring new layers of complexity and emotion to the stories we already know and love.