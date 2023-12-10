If you notice that your Internet connection has become worse and you are wondering why your WiFi is slow, there could be several reasons behind this problem.

The first thing you should do is check if the speed of your connection matches the one you have contracted. To do this, you can use an online speed test tool, such as Speedtest or Fast.com.

If the actual speed is lower than the contracted speed, there are some factors that may be affecting the performance of your WiFi. We explain the 10 most common reasons and how to solve them effectively.

Interference from other devices

If your WiFi connection is slow, it may be due to interference from other devices that emit radio waves. These can be cordless phones, microwaves, electric ovens, etc.

To avoid this problem, we recommend placing the router in a central location in your home, where there are no physical obstacles or large electrical equipment that could block the signal.

Likewise, select a different WiFi channel than the one your neighbors or nearby devices use. For example, if your router is dual-band, it is better to connect to the 5 GHz band, which has less interference than the 2.4 GHz band.

Malware and el router

Online security is a key aspect to enjoy a fast and secure Internet connection. If you notice that the speed drops suddenly, it may be that the WiFi router has been infected by some type of malware.

To avoid this, it is important that you keep antivirus software updated on all your devices and perform regular scans to detect possible threats.

Also you should avoid downloading files or software from unknown or unreliable sourcesas they may contain harmful files that affect the performance of your connection.

Remember that malware can not only damage individual devices, but also the network as a whole. Therefore, it is essential that all connected devices, as well as the router, are protected to ensure a fast and secure connection.

Old or outdated router

One way to improve your network speed is to check the status of your hardware, such as your router and modem. These devices can become obsolete if you do not update them from time to time and will not be able to take advantage of the higher connection speeds available today.

It is advisable that you change your router every few years to make sure they work well. Check with your Internet service provider for recommendations on newer models that are compatible with current speeds.

Router location

An important factor that affects the speed of your Internet is the quality of the signal, which largely depends on the physical location of your router.

If you are in an unsuitable location, such as a corner or behind objects that block the signal, such as walls and furniture, the connection may become slower. The ideal is to place it in a central and high place, where there are no obstacles or electronic devices that could cause interference.

It should be noted that if your home is large, you can use WiFi repeaters or a mesh network to improve coverage and maintain optimal speeds throughout your home.

Many devices connected to the same WiFi network

If you use several devices on your network, the router must distribute the bandwidth between them. But some computers or applications may use more bandwidth than others, and that can slow your connection speed.

That’s why many modern routers have quality of service (QoS) features, which let you choose which activities or devices are most important.

This way, You can configure your router to give priority to essential taskssuch as making video calls or playing online games, and making sure they work well even when other devices are connected.

You have a plan with insufficient bandwidth

If your Internet is slow, your speed plan may not be right for you. This can happen if you have many devices connected at once or if you use WiFi for bandwidth-intensive activities.

To solve this problem, you can contact your service provider and ask about other plan options that better suit what you need. Before doing so, it is important that you know how much speed you require to have good overall performance.

Excessive programs in the background

For optimize the speed of your WiFi connectionit is essential that you close applications and programs that you are not using, as they can take up part of your network and slow down your Internet.

It is also recommended that you disable the automatic update and background download options on your devices, especially if you are going to carry out activities that require a good connection, such as video calls or online games.

Use during peak hours

When there are many people in your area accessing the network at the same time, the speed can be reduced due to excess demand.

To avoid this problem, you can plan your online activities to do them outside of peak times and opt for wired connections instead of WiFi for a more reliable connection. Also avoid performing bandwidth-intensive tasks during these hours.

Service failures from your Internet provider

A factor that can influence the quality of your WiFi connection It is the type of Internet Service Provider (ISP) you have contracted.

Some providers offer greater speed and stability than others, depending on the technology and infrastructure they use. If you experience frequent problems, you may want to change providers to one that meets your needs.

Restart the router

A simple way to resolve Internet speed issues is to reset your modem. This can help resolve some technical issues that affect signal speed or stability.

To do this, follow these steps: Turn off the modem and unplug it from the power outlet. Wait about 30 seconds and then plug it back in and turn it on, this should fix the connection problems as surprising as it may seem.