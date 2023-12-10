loading…

The Ukrainian and Russian armies will face a bloody and deadly winter battle. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – This winter will likely see a long and bloody stalemate in Ukraine, with neither side backing down from attacks and counterattacks, but it may sow the seeds of next year’s negotiations.

“Winter will only add to the misery… neither side will make any tactical or operational breakthroughs,” retired colonel Seth Krummrich, now a vice president at Global Guardian, a security consultancy, told Al Jazeera.

Ukraine launched a massive counteroffensive in early June that is expected to retake half of the territory Russia captured at the start of the year.

Here are 10 Reasons a Deadly Winter War Awaits Ukrainian and Russian Troops

1. Ukraine Will Continue Counteroffensive in Winter



However it failed in its strategic aim of dividing the Russian forces in two, isolating Kherson, Zaporizhia and Crimea from Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv. Senior Ukrainian commanders say counteroffensive will continue into winter.

Last month Russia attempted to retaliate with a series of new attacks in the east – towards the cities of Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka. None succeeded, but the Russians continued their attacks despite snow and ice, as seen near Kupiansk on November 21.

“I think they’ll try to keep going in the winter,” Krummrich said. “The ground is frozen, (they) will try to make some moves because they are desperate. I don’t mean Ukrainians. I mean the Russians. The soldiers wouldn’t do it. This would be a disaster. There will be more bodies,” he said.

2. War Without High Strategy, aka Autopilot War

This was already obvious. Ukraine’s armed forces estimated 6,260 Russian deaths in the week of November 20-26, an average of nearly 1,000 deaths per day – the result of relentless Russian attacks in the east.

“This is a war that does not have a high strategy,” Konstantinos Grivas, who teaches weapons systems and geopolitics at the Hellenic Army Academy, told Al Jazeera.

“Russia is trapped in a war of attrition, which has its own logic… it is a war on autopilot.”

3. High technology is not a mainstay

Grivas said both sides failed to produce a technological or tactical advantage that would result in a breakthrough because the defense was dominant.

“Firepower and passive defense – for example minefields, trenches – appear to have neutralized the capabilities of mechanized and airborne forces,” Grivas said. “If there was a critical development, it would be a collapse due to exhaustion – like a boxing match where a boxer can’t take the punches, but can’t take the knock-out blow.”