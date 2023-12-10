We offer you a compendium of 10 elements that it is quite likely that you could have left in your games, and that are quite worth it.

Due to the enormous amount of objects and elements that we can find in our games of Baldur's Gate 3, the truth is that it is quite likely that we will end up leaving some or other along the way.

That is why we want to highlight 10 objects, elements, weapons and clothing that you have probably left behind, given that they are not so easy to find or are in areas where they have probably gone unnoticed.

For some you will have to directly pass certain dungeons, others steal them directly or in many cases also defeat certain enemies, but we already told you that they are worth it.

So this is the list of the 10 hidden elements that you may have missed in Baldur’s Gate 3 and they are quite worth it.

10 rare and hidden items from Baldur's Gate 3 that you probably don't have and are very useful

The sword of justice

It hits the same as a long sword, but it gives us additional protection as a skill.

That is, it basically offers us protection as if we had a shield of faith.

To find her you must go to the Causeway and find Anders. You can kill him and steal his sword or do his mission, the latter is recommended.

Flagelo de Loviatar

Possibly the best one-handed weapon of the entire adventure. You can take it from Abdirak in the Goblin camp.

Shattered Scourge

One of the best weapons for a warrior or a barbarian. In addition to taking good life it also heals you every time you hit an enemy. The bad thing is that if you stop using it for a turn, you will go crazy and start attacking your teammates.

You find the weapon on the elevated path and it is owned by the boss of the area.

Uncompromising War Hammer

It has a unique ability that allows you to push up to 4m away whenever you kill or deal critical damage.

It is obtained in the underdark when you get on the bone ship and you must fight to get it.

Smuggler's Ring

Essential if you decide to play as a rogue. Gives you +2 to stealth and +2 to sleight of hand.

You can find it at coordinates X 57 and Y 515, and you can obtain it from a skeleton next to the river.

Crusher Ring

It will give you an additional 3 m on each of your turns.

It can be obtained from a Goblin inside the Goblin camp.

Either try your luck by taking it off your feet in a skill test or by carrying it off.

Agile fingers

It will reward us with a free jumping skill if we use run. We can reach almost anywhere during a fight. It is in a buried chest at position X 79 Y 348.

Spider silk armor

This is a light armor worn by the Minthara night guard in the Goblin camp. You have to eliminate her to get this armor.

Gives you +1 Stealth and gives you advantage on Constitution save entities for rangers and clerics.

Katana

Go to the lower area of ​​Baldurs Gate at coordinates X 152 Y -52 and you will find a residence inhabited by the NPC called Golbraith.

You should find a closed trapdoor behind the desk in his house. Already in the basement you must move a series of objects so that a secret door opens. On one of the desks you will find the katana.

The family ring

At coordinates X 93 Y 128, near one of the rituals, you will discover a tomb that will act as a guide to reach and locate the object. Climb down the cliff next to the grave to find a femur buried in the ground along with the ring.

Grants +2 on death saving throws.

In this way, try to check if you have all these objects, and if not, retrace your steps so as not to leave them behind.

