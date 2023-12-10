When DC Comics Made Fun of Marvel: The Funniest Moments You Maybe Missed

In the universe of comics, the borders between realities are as thin as the pages that contain them. In this fascinating game of mirrors, DC Comics has not hesitated to look askance at its eternal rival, Marvel, giving us moments of humor and winks that have gone unnoticed by many.

Hero without conditions

In Formerly Known As The Justice League, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle have a conversation that is pure gold. While discussing Blue Beetle’s heart condition, Booster dismisses the idea that a superhero could have health problems, alluding to that guy in the armor in the comic. Yes, Iron Man and his fragile heart, but from the ironic perspective that in the real world, heroes have no such weaknesses.

Peter Parker, occasional photographer in Gotham

Batman, on an adventure with Eclipso and Queen Bee, brings us a scene unthinkable today: Batman disciplining Queen Bee with physical punishment, while a photographer, suspiciously similar to Peter Parker, captures the moment. It’s a reflection of a different time, where even the act of taking photos becomes an inside joke.

Bottom Five Vs. the Marvel Universe

The Inferior Five, in their futile fight against an alien invasion, come across parodies of Spider-Man, Namor and the Fantastic Four. This clash of clumsy heroes is a window into the humorous rivalry between DC and Marvel, with parody as a weapon.

Batman and his envy of Spider-Man

Here, Batman performs aerial stunts, but what’s hilarious is his comment about doing this long before a certain Peter-Come-Lately, referring to Spider-Man. Who knew Batman could be envious of the stunts of a Marvel hero?

Chameleon Boy and the comic book law

Chameleon Boy, using webs in a fight, quickly clarifies that his ability is not a plagiarism of “a certain web-headed character.” Here, DC gives a nod to Spider-Man, making sure fans know that in the world of comics, ideas circulate freely.

Mister Nebula and cosmic fashion

The arrival of Mister Nebula and his herald, Scarlet Skier, is a clear parody of Galactus and Marvel’s Silver Surfer. But instead of consuming planets, Mister Nebula seeks to redecorate them with… debatable taste. A game of styles where DC is not afraid to make fun of the great Marvel icons.

Bart Allen, comic book fan

Bart Allen, trapped in the multiverse, suggests using a jeweled orange glove for his escape, clearly referring to Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet. Here, DC subtly reminds us that his characters are also comic book fans.

Robin and Photography: Separate Businesses

Robin, after capturing some criminals, rejects the idea of ​​making money by photographing their adventures, a clear parallel to Peter Parker’s work at Marvel. A nod to the duality of heroes and their secret identities.

Slade Wilson and his prankster alter ego

In this comic, Anti-Matter Deathstroke is a comic version of Marvel’s Deadpool. DC plays with the idea of ​​the anti-hero by leading Slade to meet a more extravagant and humorous version of himself.

Mr. Mxyzptlk: Villain of two Universes

Mr. Mxyzptlk, playing between universes, transforms into the Impossible Man, a Fantastic Four villain. This comic represents the closest crossover between Superman and the Marvel team, with Mxyzptlk wreaking havoc on both worlds.

These encounters and references are a reminder that, even in rivalry, there is room for humor and fun. They are winks that enrich the reader’s experience and that, sometimes, require a careful look to be discovered. In the world of comics, borders are as porous as the imagination allows, and these moments are proof of that.