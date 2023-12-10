What are the 2024 movies that have the best box office forecasts? We review a dozen film premieres that will make us hallucinate.

There are 10 films of 2024 that are going to destroy the box office. We are at the beginning of December, but we already have our sights set on the next course. It is no wonder, if we take into account all the big releases that the studios have planned. After a year in which films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Super Mario Bros.: The Movie have reigned, and taking into account that blockbusters have not quite started in Hollywood, it’s time to see what is to come next year.

A year that is already around the corner. Therefore, it is time to review what they are. the 10 films of 2024 with the best box office forecasts. We do it thanks to our colleagues at The Direct. Take note of what is to come, because we are truly going to live a spectacular year. Long live cinema!

10) Venom 3

Sony Pictures

Directed and written by Kelly Marcel, and starring again by Tom Hardy, Venom 3 It is one of the 2024 films with the best box office forecasts. This time it will feature Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor in its cast. It is expected to be the last film in the Venom franchise. At least, alone. We’ll see if Sony Pictures has other plans regarding its spider universe without Spider-Man.

Venom 3 release date: November 8, 2024Venom 3 box office forecasts: $550 million

9) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

20th Century Fox

Directed by Wes Ball and starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon and Kevin Durand, among many others, kingdom of the planet of the apes It is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 by all fans. And with better box office forecasts! Set several generations in the future after Caesar’s reign, apes are the dominant species living in harmony and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a tyrannical new ape leader builds his empire, a young ape embarks on a harrowing journey that will lead him to question everything he knows about the past and make decisions that will define the future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date: May 24, 2023 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes box office forecasts: $580 million

8) Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the most anticipated films of 2024

DreamWorks Animation

Directed by Joel Crawford and starring Jack Black, Kung Fu Panda 4 It is one of the films of 2024 that will destroy the international box office. This is the fourth installment of this DreamWorks Animation animation franchise. Follow Po on his amazing adventures in ancient China, whose love for kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

Kung Fu Panda 4 release date: March 8, 2024Kung Fu Panda 4 box office forecasts: $600 million

7) Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry and Rebecca Hall, among many others, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire It is one of the 2024 films with the best box office forecasts. A completely new cinematic adventure, which will pit the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat hidden within our world. This new film will delve into the stories of both titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island… And much more! At the same time, we will discover the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and united them with humanity forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire release date: April 12, 2024Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office forecasts: $650 million

6) Mufasa: The Lion King

Walt Disney Pictures

Directed by Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson, Mufasa: The Lion King It is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 by all viewers. It is not for less. After all, we are looking at a prequel to the fantastic animated film. But starring Mufasa, Simba’s father. A prequel that will tell the story of the legendary lion that reigned in the Savannah and was loved by everyone… Except for his brother Scar, who would already be planning his terrible murder.

Mufasa: The Lion King release date: December 20, 2024Mufasa: The Lion King box office forecasts: $690 million

5) Dune: Part 2 is one of the great movies of 2024

Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed again by Denis Villeneuve from the novel by Frank Herbert and starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, among many others, Dune: Part 2 It is one of the films of 2024 that will destroy the international box office. Paul Atreides joins the Fremen tribe and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become a messiah, as he attempts to avoid the horrible but inevitable future he has witnessed. A Holy War in his name, which spans the entire known universe. The latest installment of the adaptation of the first book of the Dune saga.

Dune: Part 2 release date: March 1, 2024Dune: Part 2 box office forecasts: $720 million

4) Joker: Folie à Deux

Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Todd Phillips, written by Scott Silver and starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux It is one of the 2024 films with the best box office forecasts. We are facing the sequel to the successful film of the Clown Prince of Crime that swept the box office in 2019 when no one expected it. This time, Arthur Fleck will be locked up in Arkham Asylum. It is there, within the marriage, when he will meet Harley Quinn. And then everything will be crazy again.

Joker: Folie à Deux release date: October 4, 2024Joker: Folie à Deux box office forecasts: $800 million

3) Inside Out 2

Disney Pixar

Directed by Kelsey Mann and written by Meg LeFauve, Inside Out 2 It is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 by all fans. Riley’s character moves towards high school and immerses us in the difficult and tortuous stage of adolescence. Therefore, we will meet new emotions such as “Fear” and “Anxiety” that will delight the little ones, explain essential issues to those who are suffering from the so-called “turkey age” and will allow parents to better understand their heirs.

Inside Out 2 release date: June 14, 2024Inside Out 2 box office forecasts: $880 million

2) Despicable Me 4 is one of the 204 films with the best box office and collection forecasts

Universal Pictures

Directed by Patrick Delage and Chris Renaud, written by Mike White and starring Steve Carell, Despicable Me 4 is one of the films of 2024 that will destroy the international box office. We are facing the fourth installment of one of the most profitable animation franchises in the history of cinema. It should not surprise us that Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment are betting on this saga. After all, it is an unstoppable and uninterrupted source of money raised in the global box office.

Despicable Me 4 Release Date: July 3, 2024Despicable Me 4 Box Office Forecasts: $1.1 Billion

1) Deadpool 3 is the top movie of 2024

Marvel Studios

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3 It is one of the 2024 films with the best box office forecasts. Not just one, but the one with the best forecast at the moment. It is not only the third installment of the Mercenary with a Mouth’s adventures, but also Wade Wilson’s first installment within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, rumors claim that the film will revolve around Deadpool killing the previous 20th Century Fox universe with mutants. Of course, the list of cameos could be historic and record-breaking.

Deadpool 3 release date: July 26, 2024Deadpool 3 box office forecasts: $1.2 billion

These are the 10 films of 2024 that aim for huge box office hits. We’ll see if the forecasts come true. As is usual, there will be some that are a failure, others that exceed the indicated forecasts and some that sneak in by surprise and are not on this list right now.

Fuente: The Direct

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.