Netflix sweeps among the most searched series of 2023! But it doesn't have the number one, since that honor goes to HBO Max. Here we leave you the list.

There is a big war between the streaming platforms, but it is clear that in terms of searches, Netflix beats the rest, especially Disney Plus, which does not even have one on the list that we leave you below and that it has released Star Wars and Marvel Studios shows. But it is clear that they have not captured the public's interest. What are the most searched series of 2023? Here we leave you the Top-10.

Most wanted series of 2023:

The Last of Us (HBO Max)Miércoles (Netflix)Ginny y Georgia (Netflix)One Piece (Netflix)Caleidoscopio (Netflix)King the Land (Netflix)The Glory (Netflix)Aquellos maravillosos 90 (Netflix)La caída de la Casa Usher (Netflix)Sombra y hueso (Netflix)

K-Drama is going strong.

Among the most searched series of 2023, it stands out that 9 are from Netflix and the first is The Last of Us, the HBO Max adaptation of the beloved video game. In addition, there are two South Korean dramas such as King the Land, which is about a rich heir who, in the middle of a dispute for control of a company, collides with a hotel employee with an irresistible smile, which he cannot stand. While The Glory shows us the revenge of a woman against those who attacked her a few years ago during her high school days.

The Glory

Which of all the most searched series is your favorite? I'm opting for One Piece, since I really enjoyed Eiichirō Oda's manga/anime adaptation. But you have to admit that The Fall of the House of Usher and Wednesday are very good. Without forgetting that I am looking forward to the second part of The Last of Us. But I'm more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

