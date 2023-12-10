Deadpool 3

We have animation, superheroes, action and much more among the most anticipated films of 2024. Which is your favorite?

Even though Marvel Studios will only release Deadpool 3 next year, it has placed first on the list of the most anticipated films of 2024, according to Fandango. Something that cannot surprise us because there is a great desire to see Ryan Reynolds again as Wade Wilson alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The curious thing is that other movies of Marvel characters such as Madame Web and Kraven, the hunter do not appear on the list

Most anticipated movies of 2024:

Deadpool 3Beetlejuice 2Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpireDune: Part TwoVenom 3Despicable Me 4Inside Out 2Lord of the Rings: The War of RohirrimGladiator 2A Quiet Place: Day One

Most anticipated new performances on the big screen

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à DeuxJenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1Chris Pratt as Garfield in the new Garfield MoviePedro Pascal in Gladiator

Most anticipated heroes

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4

Most anticipated villains

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à DeuxJoaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck as Joker: Folie à DeuxThe Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day OneAustin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure Movies (Non-Superheroes)

Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpireDune: Part TwoLord of the Rings: The War of RohirrimGladiator 2A Quiet Place: Day One

Most anticipated family movies

Despicable Me 4Inside Out 2Kung Fu Panda 4Mufasa: The Lion KingGarfield

Most anticipated comedies

Beetlejuice 2Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpireBad Boys 4Mean GirlsWicked Part 1

Most anticipated superhero movies

Deadpool 3Venom 3Joker: Folie à DeuxTransformers OneGodzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Most anticipated horror/suspense/thrillers

Beetlejuice 2Alien: RomulusNosferatuTwistersThe Watchers

Most anticipated genres

Action AdventureComedySuperhero/ComicDramaAnimated/Family

For me, Deadpool 3 is also one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Although I also want to see Dune: Part 2 and Joker: Folie à Deux. But I'm more interested in your opinion, which you can leave me below. In fact, it would be great to know your Top-3 of everything coming in 2024.

