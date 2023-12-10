loading…

Iran is in first place of the 10 Middle Eastern countries with the largest number of troops. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Country Middle East in general, these are countries located around the southern and eastern coasts of the Mediterranean Sea. With this geographical coverage, there are only around 15 countries located there.

However, several opinions also often say that the Middle East can include a number of regions in North Africa, such as Morocco, Tunisia and Pakistan.

Reporting from Britannica, the general definition of the Middle East includes the states or territories of Turkey, Cyprus, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Israel, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Libya, and various states and territories of Arabia.

Each country certainly has its own population which will influence the number of military personnel or soldiers it has.

10 Middle Eastern Countries with the Largest Number of Soldiers

The following are the ten Middle Eastern countries with the largest number of troops according to Global Fire Power 2023 research, starting from the smallest.

1. Wealth

Yemen has a total population of around 30,984,689 people. Meanwhile, the number of troops was 45,000 people.

2. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a total population of 9,915,803 people. Even though the population is smaller, the UAE’s military personnel are actually higher than Yemen’s, namely 65,000 people.

3. Qatar

Qatar has a population of 2,508,182 people, and has approximately 66,550 military personnel.

4. Syria

Syria has 100,000 military personnel out of a total population of 21,563,800 people.