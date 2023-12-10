Suara.com – The meaning of the dream of becoming an official is considered a good sign. This is because the profession implies comfort and a state-guaranteed life. That’s what it means, right?

Dreaming of becoming a trusted official is a foreboding message about survival in the future. One of them is an emotional and physical sign that you are not okay.

The following is the meaning of the dream of becoming an official who can answer curiosity while in the subconscious mind leading many people, even becoming an influential figure, according to Dream About Meaning, Thursday (7/12/2023).

1. Give Meaningful Gifts

The unique meaning of the dream of being an official is also a sign that if you have just given a gift to someone else, the gift will make the recipient happy. This is a sign of satisfaction, because as a gift giver you are often made to guess whether the recipient will like it.

Office illustration (Unsplash)

2. Need a vacation to nature

This official has authority regarding the lives of many people, so by dreaming of their figure, it is best to return to nature either for a holiday or to absorb the aspirations that the little people need.

3. Want an easy life

Dreaming of becoming an official also indicates that you have worries about the future, and with difficult life struggles, you need an easier life. Including really wanting to achieve your dreams again.

4. There is New Hope

The meaning of this dream can be felt if you are being chased by government officials in your subconscious mind. So what is desired is peace and new hope. You should also measure yourself to be able to move forward.

5. Desire for Position and Influence

Dreams of becoming an official can reflect a person’s desire to gain position and influence in real life. This can reflect ambition and a drive to achieve greater heights.

6. Responsibility and Pressure

Being an official often brings great responsibility and pressure. This dream can reflect a person’s feelings related to the burden of responsibility or pressure in his life.

7. Acknowledgment and Satisfaction

The dream of becoming an official can be interpreted as a desire to be recognized and receive appreciation for one’s contribution and performance. This could reflect satisfaction related to achievement and recognition.

8. Leadership and Ability

This dream can reflect a person’s self-confidence and belief in their leadership abilities. This may refer to the desire to lead and influence others.

9. Selection or Selection Process

It could be that this dream reflects worries or hopes related to the selection or selection process, especially if someone is participating in an election or selection to occupy an official position.

10. Changes in Status and Role

Becoming an official often means a change in status and role in society. This dream can reflect a person’s feelings regarding a change in status and how it affects their life.