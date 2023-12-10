Between heroes and antiheroes, some Marvel villains surprised by joining the Avengers

The surprising duality of the Avengers

Since their creation, the Avengers have been known as Earth’s mightiest heroes. However, the history of this iconic Marvel team is marked by unexpected turns, especially with the inclusion of characters who were once their enemies. This article reveals ten Marvel villains who, in a surprising twist of fate, became members of the Avengers.

1. From Spider-Man’s enemy to superior Avenger: In Amazing Spider-Man Volume 1 #700, the infamous Doctor Octopus takes an unexpected path. His mind, merging with Peter Parker’s, allows him to join the Avengers as the Superior Spider-Man. Although he initially follows a more violent approach, he eventually gives way to Peter, demonstrating an unexpected nobility.

2. Cressida’s dark secret: In Avengers Volume 7 #2.1, we are introduced to Avenger X, a mysterious figure who joins the Avengers during the Cap’s Kooky Quartet era. Cressida, with the ability to amplify powers at the cost of the lives of others, represents one of the darker and lesser-known additions to the team.

3. From villain to leader of the Avengers: Perhaps one of the most notable cases is that of Pícara. Initially introduced as a villain in Avengers Annual #10, Rogue evolves to become a key hero of the X-Men, and eventually joins the Avengers, helping to strengthen the relationship between humans and mutants.

4. An unexpected turn during axis: Avengers & X-Men: Axis #2 brings one of the most surprising twists. Known as both a villain and an antihero, Magneto joins the Avengers when a spell reverses his morality, working closely with the likes of Steve Rogers and Thor.

5. From fierce enemy to ally: As part of the same Axis event in Avengers & X-Men: Axis #3, Sabretooth undergoes a radical change in character. His alignment with the Avengers, although temporary, shows a different side to this well-known Wolverine antagonist.

6. A brief period of heroism: Enchantress, Thor’s traditional villain, joins the Avengers in Avengers and X-Men: Axis #9. Although her time as a hero is brief, her participation is crucial to stopping a deadly attack on humans.

7. The villain who wanted to change: In Avengers Volume 1 #329, Sandman attempts to reform by joining the Avengers. Despite his efforts to mend his ways, a misunderstanding with Captain America leads him to leave the team early.

8. A complex path towards heroism: Dragon Lunar is another character whose classification between heroine and villain is complex. First appearing in Avengers Vol 1 #134, he joins the team with a probationary status, showing a circuitous path to heroism.

9. The Secret Invasion of the Skrulls: In New Avengers Volume 1 #1, it is revealed that Veranke, queen of the Skrulls, had been impersonating Spider-Woman for years, playing a crucial role in the founding of the New Avengers and the event of the Secret Invasion.

10. From villain to Agent Venom: Finally, in Venom Volume 2 #15, the Venom symbiote, associated with Flash Thompson, joins the Secret Avengers. This union marks a significant change in the character’s trajectory, moving away from his villainous roots to adopt a more heroic role.

The fine line between hero and villain

These ten examples illustrate how the line between hero and villain can be blurred in the Marvel universe. The Avengers, far from being a static team, have demonstrated a remarkable ability to house and reform those who were once their adversaries. This phenomenon not only adds complexity to the characters involved, but also enriches Marvel’s narrative, offering unexpected twists and delving into the multifaceted nature of its heroes and villains.