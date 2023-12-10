In the world of superheroes, science and compassion sometimes come before justice. Discover how the Fantastic Four treated some of their most formidable villains with kid gloves.

We begin our adventure with Kang the Conqueror, a time traveler and possible descendant of the Richards. Although Kang possesses formidable technology, the Fantastic Four, with his scientific genius, could have stopped him for good. But why didn't they do it? Perhaps, deep down, they felt some connection with this enigmatic villain.

A complex relationship

Nathaniel Richards, better known as Kang the Conqueror, debuted in The Avengers #8 (September 1964). His relationship with the Fantastic Four is intricate, as Kang, possibly being a descendant of Reed Richards, avoided eliminating the team so as not to erase his own existence. The Fantastic Four, for their part, were also cautious in their dealings with Kang, showing an unexpected leniency towards who could be his future descendant.

An underestimated enemy

Terrax the Tamer, or Tyros, is another example of this trend. First appearing in Fantastic Four #211 (October 1979), this Herald of Galactus possesses the ability to control rocks and stones, empowered by the Power Cosmic. Despite his overwhelming strength, the Fantastic Four, especially Mr. Fantastic, could have found a way to strip Terrax of his powers. But, they opted for a softer strategy.

A villain deserving of mercy

In The Fantastic Four #1 (November 1961), we meet the Mole Man, Harvey Rupert Elder. This first villain the Fantastic Four faced was, at its core, an ordinary, wounded man seeking revenge against the world that had mistreated him. The Fantastic Four's compassion towards him was evident, as instead of a harsh reprimand, they opted for a more empathetic approach.

A potentially beatable adversary

The Hulk, although often considered a superhero, has had his run-ins with the Fantastic Four. Introduced in The Incredible Hulk #1 (May 1962), the Hulk has proven to be a formidable adversary, but the Invisible Woman, with her unique abilities, could have defeated him effortlessly. However, the team chose not to use his full force against him.

A limited soldier

The Super-Skrull, Kl'rt, first appeared in Fantastic Four #18 (September 1963). Although gifted with the powers of the Fantastic Four, his lack of ingenuity and strategy made him less dangerous. Again, the Fantastic Four held back, showing measured resistance in the face of an enemy that could have easily been overwhelmed.

A spoiled enemy

Annihilus, introduced in Fantastic Four Annual #6 (November 1968), is another key example. This Negative Zone villain, armed with the Cosmic Control Rod, could have been neutralized by the Fantastic Four, especially Mr. Fantastic. However, they chose not to act to his full ability, allowing Annihilus to continue his misdeeds.

An untapped challenge

Galactus, introduced in Fantastic Four #48 (March 1966), represents a threat on a cosmic scale. Although the Fantastic Four have successfully confronted him on several occasions, they have never taken the opportunity to stop him definitively, despite having the capabilities to do so.

An Atlantean king

Namor the Sub-Mariner, whose first encounter with the Fantastic Four was in Marvel Comics #1 (October 1939), was also treated with some leniency, especially by the Invisible Woman. The romantic tension between Namor and the Invisible Woman perhaps influenced the team's decision not to go full stern.

A personal tragedy

Mad Maximus, introduced in Fantastic Four #47 (February 1966), is a tragic character whose madness was caused by the repercussions of his brother Black Bolt's voice. The Fantastic Four, aware of this tragedy, opted for more compassionate treatment towards him.

A complex rival

Finally, Doctor Doom, who first appeared in The Fantastic Four #5 (July 1962), has a complicated relationship with the Fantastic Four, particularly Reed Richards. Despite being enemies, there have been moments of collaboration and mutual understanding, which has led to less aggressive treatment between them.

An exemplary family

The story of the Fantastic Four is a fascinating mix of action, science and empathy. His humanitarian approach toward his adversaries reflects a deep understanding of the duality between hero and villain. Through their battles and moral dilemmas, they teach us that true strength lies not only in physical power, but also in intelligence, compassion, and the ability to see beyond conflict. These iconic characters continue to inspire generations of fans, reminding us that at the heart of every hero, there is a noble soul fighting for a better world.