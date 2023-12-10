The Christmas holidays are a time to get together with the whole family, turn on the heating and watch happy movies that reflect the values ​​of these endearing holidays. Like a scene in which, or in which such.

Those are just two examples from this “alternative” list of movies to watch at Christmas If you don't like the usual cheesy movies. These are horror or action filmswhich do not cut into violence, set at Christmas.

We also tell you which platforms you can watch them on (Filmin, HBO Max, Sky Showtime, Netflix, Prime Video, Movistar Plus+ or Flix Olé).

Horror or violent movies set at Christmas:

The Day of the Beast (1995)

This black comedy narrates the arrival of the Antichrist on Christmas Day 1995, and stars a priest, a “heavy” and a paranormal investigator (Álex Angulo, Santiago Seguro and Armando de Razza) who travel through the city, flooded by a sudden wave of violence and crime, with the aim of stopping the end of the world that will occur at the end of the millennium.

The Day of the Beast is the most famous film of Alex de la Iglesia and which it is impossible not to think about when visiting Madrid icons such as the Plaza de Callao and its Schweppes sign, the statue of the fallen angel in the Retiro or the Kio Towers of the Puerta de Europa (three monuments that appear on the circuit of Madrid from Mario Kart, coincidence? I don't think so…).

If you want to see The Day of the Beast, you're in luck: it's included in Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Flix Olé

Silent Night (Violent Night, 2022)

David Harbour Play a Santa Claus like you've never seen before. Tired of the hypocrisy of modern society, whose children have lost all the traditional Christmas values ​​and prefer cash to gifts, a disenchanted Santa Claus gets drunk on Christmas Eve.

But when mercenaries kidnap a family, Santa decides to vent all his rage on these thugs. This is how Silent Night begins, an action film directed by Tommy Wirkola, with many references to Home Alone… but with deadly traps, of course.

A very fun guilty pleasure with a lot of violent action (but don't put it with children around!).

If you want to see Violent Night (Silent Night) it is included in Movistar Plus+

Silent Night, Bloody Night (1973)

Silent night, bloody night (originally titled Silent Night, Bloody Night or, in its release, Night of the Dark Full Moon) is one of the first slashers set on Christmas Eve.

In 1950, a charred man appears in the garden of a house. The inhabitants of small new england town They believe it was an accident, but when twenty years later the grandson of the murdered man decides to sell the house, the inhabitants decide to buy the house for the town… and a series of brutal murders begins.

Inside (2007)

À l'intérieur is a 2007 French film directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo. On Christmas night, a widowed and pregnant woman is kidnapped in her house and tries to steal her child.

What happens next is 82 minutes of “New French Extremity“, a new wave of extreme horror cinema, full of gore, violence and explicit sex. From Al Interior they have said that it is “the most visceral slasher of all time“Certainly a film not suitable for all stomachs…

Inside is available in the catalog Prime Video, Planet Horror y AMC+

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

Another slasher with almost the same name in English as the one from '72, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and surely the most famous, as it caused a lot of controversy for having a serial killer disguised as Santa Clauswho grew up in an abusive Catholic orphanage after his parents were murdered on Christmas.

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. and produced by Tri-Star Pictures, after its release in the United States it was withdrawn after a few weeks due to protests by parents over having an ax murderer dressed as Santa Claus, which contributed to its cult film status. In fact, had a remake in 2012.

Lethal Memory (1996)

The Long Kiss Goodnightdirected by Renny Harln (director of Die Hard 2 or Deep Blue Sue) and produced by Shane Black (Lethal Weapon, Iron Man 3), is one of the best action films of the 90s that you may not know, even though it is headed by Samuel L. Jackson and Geena Davis.

The premise is not entirely original, but it is very funny: a totally ordinary housewife discovers that she is actually an amnesiac murderer. After a minor accident, she discovers that she has a set of abilities that cannot be explained… and becomes involved in a conspiracy on Christmas.

Unfortunately, Lethal Memory is not on platformsan injustice for a cult film.

Batman Returns (1992)

Tim Burton's second Batman film (although not Michael Keaton's last film as Batman), Batman Returns caused quite a bit of controversy upon its release for being very violent and unpleasant, too much for a child audience to whom all the merchandising was directed.

The reviews at the time were very polarizing, but today it is remembered even better than the first thanks to the iconic characters of Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Penguin (Danny DeVito). And yes, it's Christmas: the entire story takes place during Christmas in Gotham City.

You can see Batman Returns in HBO Max y Prime Video

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

Described as a version musical de Shaun of the Dead, Anna and the Apocalypse is a Christmas zombie fantasy, starring a group of teenagers in their final year who face a zombie invasion in high school.

Influenced by high school movies like The Breakfast Club, but also musicals like West Side Story or The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and of course the style of Edgar Wright, Anna and the Apocalypse is a feel-good film that exudes Christmas through all its footage… but also zombies, decapitations…

Krampus (2015)

Director Michael Doughertybefore directing Godzilla, signed Krampus, another monster based on Austro-Bavarian folklore: it is a demonic beast that chases bad children during Christmas… with some of the wildest methods.

With the essence of a B movie or Joe Dante, a family must join forces (and rediscover the Christmas spirit) to stop Krampus before he causes more massacres in this horror comedy.

Krampus is available in the catalog SkyShowtime

Die Hard (1987)

Reginald VelJohnson and Bruce Willis in Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is the Christmas classic par excellence: John McClane, the most famous character in Bruce Willis, must free the Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper in Los Angeles from a group of charismatic terrorists led by Alan Rickman during the Christmas holidays.

Die Hard would be one of the best action movies ever if it were set in the summer, but having it take place on Christmas, with McClane dressing the corpse of a terrorist as Santa Claus, is priceless.

Die Hard is included in the catalog of Disney+and even if you have already seen it 20 times, it is a classic that you can't miss every Christmasto greater Bruce Willis glory.