From unexpected twists to untold stories, we explore the most shocking Batman moments that disappeared from his history

With more than 100 years behind him, it is normal that Batman’s life has gone through a thousand stories, some of these are remembered by fans, but others had such an impact that they have been forgotten or modified. For that reason, we are going to take a trip through the lost canon.

1. The mysterious marriage that never was

In the Batman universe, few characters have been as beloved as Mr. Freeze. His tragic love story with Nora Fries captured the hearts of fans. However, an unexpected twist in The New 52 revealed that his marriage never existed. Victor Fries, obsessed with Nora, who had been frozen since 1943, made up their entire story together. This revelation left fans in shock, and soon, DC Comics decided to return the romantic narrative to its original state.

2. The forgotten rivalry between Joker and Bruce Wayne

The duality between Batman and Joker has been central to their stories. But in Batman: Lovers and Madmen, a different dimension was explored: a previous rivalry between Bruce Wayne and the Joker, then known as Jack. This attempt to give a specific origin to the Joker was vehemently rejected by fans, which led to this story being forgotten.

3. Carrie Kelley’s brief time in the main universe

Carrie Kelley, an iconic character in The Dark Knight Returns, was briefly introduced into the main DC universe in 2013. Her appearance was as surprising as her quick disappearance. It is rumored that Frank Miller’s exclusivity in writing her character led to her abrupt removal from the main narratives.

4. Batman’s forgotten female counterpart

Before Barbara Gordon, Kathy Kane (Batwoman) and her niece Bette Kane (Bat-Girl) were Batman’s first female allies. Her characters, introduced during the Silver Age, were later consigned to oblivion when Barbara Gordon became the dominant Batgirl.

5. Batman and the hatred of Dick Grayson, 12 years old

All-Star Batman and Robin, The Boy Wonder presented a controversial version of Batman, showing an abusive and violent side towards young Dick Grayson. This depiction shocked fans so much that the story was quickly separated from the main Batman canon.

6. The controversial death of Stephanie Brown

Dr. Leslie Thompkins, known as a mother figure to Batman and his family, became embroiled in controversy when she left Stephanie Brown to die to teach Bruce a lesson. This story was so poorly received that DC had to rewrite the narrative to redeem Leslie’s character.

7. The Lost Brother and the Boomerang Killer

The introduction of Thomas Wayne Jr., Bruce Wayne’s older brother, as the boomerang killer was a dramatic twist that didn’t sit well with fans. The idea of ​​Bruce’s parents abandoning Thomas due to mental health issues was seen as an outdated and cruel approach.

8. The Huntress: daughter of Batman and Catwoman on Earth-2

Helena Wayne, the daughter of Bruce and Selina, was originally known as the Huntress on Earth-2. Although this version of the Huntress was erased from canon, her legacy lives on in Helena Bertinelli, a more recent version of the character.

9. Talia al Ghul’s deception and the birth of Damian Wayne

In Son of the Demon, Talia al Ghul lied to Batman about having a miscarriage and then gave her son up for adoption. This narrative twist was later replaced by a darker story, in which Talia drugged Batman to conceive Damian.

10. Helena Kyle, the unrecognized daughter

Helena Kyle, initially introduced as the daughter of Batman and Catwoman, turned out to be the daughter of an unknown villain named Smart Bomb. This twist was so poorly received that fans speculated that Bruce would be revealed as the real father, which never happened.

While these twists and turns are no longer part of the official Dark Knight canon, their existence and eventual rejection by DC fans and creators reflect the dynamic and evolving nature of narrative in the comic book world. These stories, although discarded, are a testament to the creative process and the relationship between creators and their audience. Through them, we can appreciate how certain ideas, although initially appealing, can be re-evaluated and modified in response to fan feedback, ensuring that the Bat’s legacy remains relevant and respected in the changing entertainment landscape.