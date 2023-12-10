Home >Life

Diet plays a crucial role in brain health, being a factor that we can control to protect our mind. Diseases that affect memory or other cognitive functions can be combated in the kitchen.

Studies indicate that certain foods have the power to strengthen brain health and prevent diseases such as dementia or Alzheimer's. Here we present ten of them, based on research and expert opinions.

10 foods to take care of your brain

Avocado: A favorite on toast and salads, avocado is rich in healthy fats. Its consumption helps keep arteries clean, ensuring optimal blood flow to the brain. Broccoli: Broccoli is a source of sulforaphane, an ally in the fight against brain inflammation. Think of each bite as a shield for your neurons. Blueberries: These small fruits are giants in benefits. Blueberries, with their flavonoids, improve neuronal plasticity and can slow down brain aging. Eggs: A breakfast staple, eggs are rich in choline. This nutrient is key for memory and cognitive function, making each egg a little treasure for your brain. fatty fish: Salmon, sardines and mackerel are excellent sources of omega-3s. These fatty acids are essential for maintaining brain cells and preventing cognitive decline. Green leafy vegetables: Spinach, kale and the like are central to a brain diet. They are loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that fight inflammation and promote good brain function. Tuna: More than a sushi ingredient, tuna is rich in tyrosine, an essential amino acid for the production of neurotransmitters, keeping your brain alert and active. Turmeric: This seasoning not only adds color to your dishes, but also provides curcumin. This substance fights against inflammatory processes and the development of harmful proteins in the brain. Ginger: In addition to giving a spicy touch, ginger is a powerful anti-inflammatory. Its regular consumption can improve cognitive function and protect against neurodegenerative diseases. Ginkgo biloba: Known for its effects on memory, ginkgo biloba improves cerebral circulation. It is an ally against brain aging.

Incorporating these ten foods into your eating routine is not just a matter of taste, but a smart strategy to preserve and enhance the health of your brain.. Let us remember that every food choice we make is, in effect, a decision about the future of our brain health.

Other interesting articles:

Today we highlight

And also

Discover more about Raúl Barrón, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Computerhoy.