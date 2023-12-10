We have received a curious list about one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon.

Many artists They are dedicated to designing in great detail creatures that could perfectly be real Pokémon. Here we bring you 10 examples that could pass for Pokémon. Some of them are surprising:

Freedom

Artist: Sayaka Yamaguchi

Violamantis

Artista: Confused_EWE

Owlpera

Artista: An_artist_astray

Silvyx

Artist: Smiley-Fakemon

Two fruits

Artista: Lockstin and Gnogging

Menhiss

Artist: Truegreen7_ron

Valhalgon

Artist: Konau_art

Storm slide

Artist: Zorneo.region

Bellsha

Artist: Tykabo

Shroomajik

Artista: Bayan_region

What did you think? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.