We have received a curious list about one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon.
Many artists They are dedicated to designing in great detail creatures that could perfectly be real Pokémon. Here we bring you 10 examples that could pass for Pokémon. Some of them are surprising:
Freedom
Artist: Sayaka Yamaguchi
Violamantis
Artista: Confused_EWE
Owlpera
Artista: An_artist_astray
Silvyx
Artist: Smiley-Fakemon
Two fruits
Artista: Lockstin and Gnogging
Menhiss
Artist: Truegreen7_ron
Valhalgon
Artist: Konau_art
Storm slide
Artist: Zorneo.region
Bellsha
Artist: Tykabo
Shroomajik
Artista: Bayan_region
What did you think? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.
