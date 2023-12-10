loading…

The elections in Finland marked a transformation of government. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – Elections around the world in the first half of 2023 brought changes in leadership in many countries, and some countries experienced interesting results. The election of leaders results in political change.

10 Elections that Mark Government Transformation in 2023

1. Cyprus



Photo/Reuters

According to Anadolu, in the presidential election on February 12 in the Cypriot government, which was the second round, independent candidate and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Hristodulidis, who was supported by center-right voters, competed with independent candidate Andreas Mavroyannis, who received support from the Republican Party .

The Working People's Progressive Party (AKEL) which has extreme left leanings. Hristodulidis won the second round with 51.97% of the vote.

2. Nigeria

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria won the elections held on February 25–26, taking the presidency from Muhammad Buhari, who, due to constitutional limitations regarding re-election after completing two terms, gave up the position. May 29.

3. Kazakhstan

In early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on March 19, the ruling Amanat party, which received 53.9% of the vote, won 40 seats out of the 98-seat parliament. Ahlian Ismailov was reappointed as prime minister.

4. Montenegro



Photo/Reuters

Voters in Montenegro went to the polls for this year's presidential and general elections. The two candidates who received the most votes in the March 9 presidential election will compete in the second round on April 2.

Former Economy Minister and leader of the European Now Movement (PES) party, Jakov Milatovic, won with 60% of the vote. Milo Djukanovic of the Democratic Socialist Party of Montenegro (DPS), who received 40% of the vote, resigned from his party.

After the deadline for forming a new government expired on 16 March, parliament was dissolved, and an early general election date was announced for 11 June.

During the general election, PES, with 25.6%, was the party with the most seats in parliament, while the coalition of DPS and its partners — the Liberal Party of Montenegro (LP), the Albanian Alliance and the Social Democrats (SD) — gained 23, 2%. %.

Former Finance Minister Milojko Spajic became the new prime minister on October 31, completing the process of forming a government seven days before the deadline.

5. Bulgaria

Due to the political crisis in Bulgaria, voters have gone to the polls five times in the past two years, and voted on April 2 for the formation of a new government. No party was able to win enough seats to form a government.

Nikolay Denkov, the prime ministerial candidate of the Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) alliance, reached an agreement with the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party to form a coalition government.

President Rumen Radev, who has ruled under a presidential system with a caretaker government for the past two years, approved the proposed cabinet list.