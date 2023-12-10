loading…

JAKARTA – As the sun sets on the hottest year on record, climate change and its devastating impacts are taking center stage in discussions among global leaders. In December, the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP28, saw the official launch of a “loss and damage” fund to provide financial assistance to developing countries facing the severe impacts of climate change.

According to US News, it is true that 2023 will be a year full of various disasters, some of which are the worst disasters that their respective countries have experienced in several years – even decades. Although this year there were many similar disasters, earthquakes dominated the 10 biggest disasters, and in some cases claimed thousands of lives at once.

10 Deadliest Natural Disasters in 2023

1. Wildfires Kill At Least 100 People in Hawaii



According to US News, drought and gusts of wind combined on the Hawaiian island of Maui on August 8, creating conditions for a series of fires that burned for three days before most were extinguished.

The fire ultimately claimed the lives of at least 100 people, making it one of the deadliest wildfires in US history. Initial estimates by the University of Hawaii's Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency put rebuilding costs at $5.52 billion.

2. Heavy Rain and Floods Kill at Least 129 People in Rwanda

On the evening of May 2, torrential rains hit northern and western Rwanda, destroying 5,000 homes and killing at least 129 people.

3. Typhoon Mocha Kills At Least 145 People in Myanmar

Flash floods and winds of up to 130 mph from Typhoon Mocha hit Myanmar on May 14, causing the deaths of at least 145 people, many of whom were members of the highly persecuted Rohingya minority group. The storm was one of the worst storms the Southeast Asian country has experienced in years.

4. Earthquake Claims At Least 157 Lives in Nepal



On November 3, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck western Nepal and killed at least 157 people. Located at the meeting point of the Indian and Asian tectonic plates, this mountainous country is no stranger to seismic activity. One of the most destructive earthquakes claimed nearly 9,000 lives in 2015.

5. Floods in Congo claimed more than 438 lives

At the beginning of May there was heavy rain in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, causing flash floods and landslides. Flood waters killed at least 438 people and left thousands more missing or homeless.

Torrential rains and extreme flooding have become more common in Africa in recent years due to climate change, according to the UN.

6. Tropical Cyclone Freddy Killed at least 679 people in Malawi

According to US News, for six days in early March, heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi and claimed the lives of at least 679 people, although Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said the actual number of victims was likely to exceed 1,000 people.

Although Malawi bore the brunt of this devastation, other countries in southern Africa were not spared either. At least 17 people died in Madagascar, and at least 183 people died in Mozambique, where 184,000 people were displaced.

7. Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills At Least 1,480 People

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale rocked western Afghanistan on October 7, killing at least 1,480 people and injuring thousands more. The disaster exacerbated already precarious food insecurity and further endangered the country's women, who – along with children – account for more than 90% of deaths, according to the UN.

Due to its position at the junction of several tectonic plates, Afghanistan is often the location of seismic activity. A magnitude 5.9 event wreaked similar devastation in the far east of the country last year.

8. Earthquake Kills 2,946 People in Morocco



A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 72 miles southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco, on Sept. 8, claiming 2,946 lives and injuring 5,674 people, according to the National Center for Environmental Information. An official at the National Geophysical Institute described the quake as the strongest ever recorded in the region.

9. Hurricane Daniel Kills At Least 4,352 People in Libya

On September 10, Hurricane Daniel hit the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna in Libya, bringing torrential rain and major flooding and breaching two of the city's dams. On 31 October, the official death toll reached 4,352, with an estimated 8,000 people still missing and feared dead.

In the wake of the disaster, Libya's chief prosecutor has filed charges against local officials for negligence and mismanagement that he says made the disaster worse.

10. The earthquake claimed more than 55,000 lives in Türkiye and Syria



On February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, followed by a magnitude 7.5 aftershock several hours later and several other quakes. As a result, the humanitarian situation in Syria, already hit by a number of crises, has worsened.

The disaster claimed the lives of more than 55,000 people, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Most of the dead were Turkish citizens. Turkey's last 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 1939 caused more than 32,000 deaths, according to the US Geological Survey.

