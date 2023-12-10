loading…
The United States is in first place of the ten countries with the strongest army in 2023. Photo/REUTERS
JAKARTA – The United States (US) and Russia are usually at the top of rankings of military powers in the world by rating agencies. However, Insider Monkey research places Russia in fifth place and America remains in first place.
“We have compiled a ranking of the 25 strongest armies in the world by analyzing key metrics related to the strength of ground forces, such as the number of active soldiers, tank fleets, armored fighting vehicles, rocket projectors, attack helicopters and nuclear weapons,” wrote Insider Monkey, explaining ranking method.
“Collectively, these metrics are weighted 50% in determining our rankings. “30% consists of a country’s military technological capabilities, which is a product of a country’s level of technological progress plus its defense spending,” the media continued.
“Finally, we also consider the size of the economy and give 20% weight to GDP. This is a key metric because only a strong economy can maintain a capable land force in the long term.”
The data taken in this research comes from the Global Firepower Index 2023.
10 Countries with the Strongest Armies in the World
1. United States
Active Army: 1,390,000
Tank: 5.500
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 303,553
Rocket Projector: 1,716
Nuclear Weapons: 5,550
Attack Helicopters: 983
Military Technology Capability: High
GDP: USD25.47 trillion
Overall Score: 0,982
The United States Army is the strongest army in the world. Nearly 40% of global military spending is carried out by the US alone, and the country is home to some of the world’s leading arms manufacturers, such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.
The key factor that gives the US an edge over China and Russia is its advanced military technological capabilities. The US is a world leader in military technological innovation. Another important factor is logistics, where the US has more than 750 military bases in around 80 countries.
2. China
Active Army: 2,000,000
Tank: 4.950
Armored Fighting Vehicles: 174,300
Rocket Projector: 3,145
Nuclear Weapons: 350
Attack Helicopters: 281
Military Technology Capability: High
GDP: USD30.21 trillion
Overall Score: 0.958
