The United States is in first place of the ten countries with the strongest army in 2023. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The United States (US) and Russia are usually at the top of rankings of military powers in the world by rating agencies. However, Insider Monkey research places Russia in fifth place and America remains in first place.

“We have compiled a ranking of the 25 strongest armies in the world by analyzing key metrics related to the strength of ground forces, such as the number of active soldiers, tank fleets, armored fighting vehicles, rocket projectors, attack helicopters and nuclear weapons,” wrote Insider Monkey, explaining ranking method.

“Collectively, these metrics are weighted 50% in determining our rankings. “30% consists of a country’s military technological capabilities, which is a product of a country’s level of technological progress plus its defense spending,” the media continued.

“Finally, we also consider the size of the economy and give 20% weight to GDP. This is a key metric because only a strong economy can maintain a capable land force in the long term.”

The data taken in this research comes from the Global Firepower Index 2023.

10 Countries with the Strongest Armies in the World

1. United States

Active Army: 1,390,000

Tank: 5.500

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 303,553

Rocket Projector: 1,716

Nuclear Weapons: 5,550

Attack Helicopters: 983

Military Technology Capability: High

GDP: USD25.47 trillion

Overall Score: 0,982

The United States Army is the strongest army in the world. Nearly 40% of global military spending is carried out by the US alone, and the country is home to some of the world’s leading arms manufacturers, such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.

The key factor that gives the US an edge over China and Russia is its advanced military technological capabilities. The US is a world leader in military technological innovation. Another important factor is logistics, where the US has more than 750 military bases in around 80 countries.

2. China

Active Army: 2,000,000

Tank: 4.950

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 174,300

Rocket Projector: 3,145

Nuclear Weapons: 350

Attack Helicopters: 281

Military Technology Capability: High

GDP: USD30.21 trillion

Overall Score: 0.958