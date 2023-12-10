loading…

The United States invites China to join a coalition of 10 countries to counter attacks by Yemen's Houthis on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Photo/Sky News

TEL AVIV – The United States (US) has formed a coalition of 10 countries to fight attacks Hothi Yaman against commercial ships in the Red Sea. But that is not enough, and Washington is now inviting China to join the coalition.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday announced Operation Prosperity Guardian, the name of the operation of the 10-nation coalition, to respond to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The countries joining the coalition are the US, UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

US officials say other countries have committed to providing various forms of assistance, including assets or intelligence, but have chosen to keep their roles secret.

The US is now bringing Beijing on board in the hope that China can put pressure on Yemen's Houthi group to stop their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

“China did not reject us,” said a senior US diplomat to Al Arabiya, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

“It would be huge if we could get approval from China,” continued the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

When asked about China's participation, US State Department spokesman Matt Miller said Washington would welcome a constructive role played by Beijing to deter Houthi attacks.

Miller also said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue of Houthi attacks harming the interests of the US, China and other countries during a call with his Chinese counterpart.

Military ties have been severed between the US and China for months as Beijing grew frustrated with Washington's policies and support for Taiwan, among other issues.