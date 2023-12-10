Suara.com – Audi Marissa and Anthony Xie were one of the celebrity couples who underwent a photo shoot ahead of the 2023 Christmas celebrations. The photo shoot took place with the three of them together with their only son, Anzel Maverick Xie.

Audi Marissa apparently entrusted her Christmas photo shoot to FD PHOTOGRAPHY. Meanwhile, Marissa's Audi make-up was done by Vuva Melianti in a duet with Ami as hairdo.

In this 2023 Christmas photo shoot, Audi Marissa wore a dark blue dress that matched the color of the photo shoot decorations. Meanwhile, Anthony Xie and Anzel wore white shirts and black suits together.

Marissa's Audi dress is by Krinou. For complete decoration with a Christmas tree, FD PHOTOGRAPHY entrusts White Pearl Wedding Decoration.

Are you curious about what an Audi Marissa Christmas photo shoot will be like with your family? Check out the following portraits.

1. Audi Marissa and Anthony Xie show their affection as a married couple who have been married for three years, on September 12 2020 to be precise.

2. The Christmas decorations that were prepared made the results of Audi Marissa and Anthony Xie's Christmas photo shoot look very luxurious.

3. Audi Marissa looks like a princess with her dress, plus a red ribbon as a hair decoration. The prettiest in this little family!

4. Audi Marissa's beauty is unquestionable. It's Audi Marissa's religion that netizens still like to talk about.

5. As we all know, Audi Marissa has been Muslim since birth. Audi Marissa's religion has begun to be questioned since she married Anthony Xie.

6. Audi Marissa allegedly changed religion when she married Anthony Xie, who is a Christian. There are also those who suspect that their marriage is based on different religions.

7. Audi Marissa never openly discussed her religion after marriage. Audi Marissa's religion was actually revealed by Anthony Xie's statement.

8. Around March 2022, a video of Anthony Xie testifying about Audi Marissa's faith while attending the 10th GKDI Depok Anniversary service in June 2021 went viral.

9. Anthony Xie revealed that Audi Marissa had become a disciple of Jesus. This statement makes the news that Audi Marissa changed religions not just a figment of the imagination.

10. Now Audi Marissa is becoming more outspoken about her beliefs as a Christian by celebrating Christmas 2023 with joy with her small family, which only consists of her husband and beloved son.

That's a series of results from Audi Marissa's family Christmas photo shoot. What do you think?

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi