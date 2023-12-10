It is very possible that, if you frequent social networks, you have come across the typical meme of a Star Wars situation that, if it had been resolved in any other way, would have led directly to the credits of “Writen and directed by George Lucas.”

Like any story, the Star Wars saga is built on the feelings and decisions of its protagonists: whether it is the way in which Anakin becomes Darth Vader or the succession of secrets that cause misunderstandings.

We could spend the day talking about what would have happened if this and that character from the Star Wars movies had decided to do or say something else at a certain moment, but we are going to select just a few.

Today, at Hobby Cinema, 10 catastrophic decisions of Star Wars characters whose consequences are transcendental for the saga, generally for the worse.

Find the one

We are going to go in internal chronological order, so we start with a chain of events in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace that, if it had transpired in a different way, would have put an end to the Saga Skywalker before starting.

We start with the good Qui-Gon Jinnthe iconic Jedi played by Liam Neeson who is responsible for discovering Anakin Skywalker and Tatooine.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

Qui-Gon notices something about Anakin, which leads him to assert that he is the Chosen One cited in the prophecy circulating through the Jedi Order.

If you have heeded the warnings of the Jedi Council and his own padawan, Obi-Wan KenobiAnakin would not have been put on the path that would lead him to ruin, along with the entire galaxy.

Sure, son, go with them

But that decision was not made exclusively by Qui-Gon Jinn: in addition to Anakin himself, who wanted to leave Tatooine and become a Jedi, his mother, Shmi Skywalker.

Of having refused to let his son leavehe would have put an end to the temptations of the dark side when he was already trained.

Another rooster would have crowed too If Qui-Gon had done more to free Shmi: what Watto liked to bet onit would not have been unreasonable and it would have prevented the young man from always thinking about her and, consequently, from having his first big dance with darkness when taking revenge on the Tusken.

Don't trust your instinct

We have already seen two epic blunders that, in a way, we can pass off as the mere stubbornness of good old Qui-Gon and because no mother would want her son to die in slavery under the suns of Tatooine.

Now we go to those who warned of the danger: Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Jedi Council, two key pieces for this plot of The Phantom Menace to finish materializing.

Obi-Wan makes a promise to Qui-Gon on his deathbed: to train the boy despite his reservations. The Padawan accepts in that moment of pain, giving in to the pain he feels at that moment—hello, dark side. With his teacher's stubbornness newly inherited from him, he would insist to the end to train Anakin.

But is that the Jedi Council itself, except Yoda, had changed its mind. Anakin Skywalker no longer seemed “too old” to them and, agreeing with Obi-Wan, “his apprentice, Skywalker will be.” Of course, anyone would say no to that guy from the Revenge movies after seeing how he spends them.

Requited feelings

Let's go to Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, where the blossoming love between Padmé Amidala and Anakin gives us one of the most pastel moments of the saga.

If the senator had kept her defenses up and put that common sense she constantly boasts about into practice instead of her feelings for Obi-Wan's young padawan, perhaps there would be some Jedi children still alive.

But of course, they tell him about the coarseness of the sand that gets everywhere in the idyllic Lake Country of Naboo and, of course, one is not made of stone.

Jedi militarization

The Jedi's “slogan” is that “they are keepers of peace, not soldiers,” but It took them a blink of an eye to become commanders and generals in the Clone Warscommanding countless clone troopers.

Ironies of life, those armies they commanded would become the tool of their virtual extinction through the infamous Order 66. If so many knights and masters had not been surrounded by clones about to betray them, perhaps more would have been able to live to fight. against tyranny.

Matar al Conde Dooku

Day One at the Jedi Temple, First Class: “Do not execute an unarmed enemy who has surrendered.” Anakin was in the bathroom and missed that lesson—he didn't, which cites the dilemma very well.

But if the Supreme Chancellor of the Republic and your mentor asks you to free the leader of the Separatists from the weight on his shoulders, kneeling and surrendering before you, then let them bring the pike, because Anakin has already cut off his head.

He Conde Dooku He is a key character in the history of Star Wars who, however, does not enjoy as much prominence as he should in the films. He is key to understanding the machinations of Palpatine and, most importantly, he was the one who knew at that moment who the sith lord who controlled the Senate was, apart from But Amedda and his colleagues.

Mercy, according to Jedi doctrines, would have prevented not only the death of Darth Tyranus, but they could have solved the riddles of the Clone Wars before it was too late. Okay, that's a lot to assume, considering that Dooku was loyal to Palpatine, but perhaps the order to behead him would have made him turn his head, instead of losing it.

Be careful with heights… they give you an advantage

We continue in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith with another lesson that caught Anakin Slywalker out of class: underestimate heights in combat.

Obi-Wan Kenobi shows him the consequences of his mistake with a single thrust that could have been fatal. Had they maintained the fight or taken it to his turf, perhaps the great paladin of the Jedi Order would not have emerged alive. Mustafar to watch over Luke on Tatooine.

Old Ben's Secret

Luke Skywalker He expresses it very well with few words when discovering that Darth Vader is, in fact, Anakin Skywalker, his father. As? What you didn't know? Sorry, he thought spoilers expired at 43 years old…

“Ben, why didn't you tell me?” are the words that reveal Luke's frustration over Ben Kenobi's deception about Darth Vader's identity.

It is not surprising that he wanted to hide that harsh reality from him, although he almost discovered it in the cave of Dagobah when he was training with Yoda.

But would anything have changed if Luke had known Darth Vader's identity before their first confrontation on Bespin at the climax of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back? Yes, we would have been left without one of the most famous script twists in cinema.

Betrayal between sith is tradition

The next mistake is made by Star Wars puppet master Emperor Palpatine at the end of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi when he thought that Darth Vader would not remember what happens when two rivals confront him.

In the moment in which Darth Sidious He challenges Luke to kill his father to take his place, the hateful newspaper library comes into play and, although we don't see it, because it didn't exist at the time, Darth Vader is reminded of Dooku's death.

Palpatine was very naive if he expected Darth Vader not to rebel against him at the slightest, especially if he sees his newly found son being hurt. Furthermore, the nature of the Sith is to betray each other.

Han's death

We end in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, the film that has one of the most uncomfortable moments for any fan of the saga: the death of Han Solo.

This decision is made by himself Kylo Ren in his tantrum mode in an attempt to find the approval of the supreme leader Snoke.

Perhaps, if instead of impaling his father, he had given in to the light, the First Order would have had more problems and less combat capacity. And there would be fewer angry fandom members.

These are just some examples of Star Wars decisions that led to disaster for the characters and that could have been very different if they had gone in a different direction, although not better for the saga, in most cases.