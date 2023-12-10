loading…

Egypt is the country with the largest army among the 10 countries in the Arab world. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Arab countries is a term used to refer to a group of countries in West Asia and North Africa. With this area coverage, there will be around 22 countries located there.

Each Arab country has a different population, which ultimately influences the number of military personnel or soldiers it has.

10 Arab Countries with the Most Military Personnel

1. Egypt

Egypt ranks first as a country with military personnel in the Arab world. The country has a total of 440,000 military personnel out of a total population of 107,770,542.

2. Arab Saudi

In second place is Saudi Arabia. This country has a total of 425,000 military personnel from its 83,047,706 population.

3. Irak

In third place is Iraq, which is known to have around 200,000 soldiers out of a total population of 40,462,701.

4. Libya

Libya also has a relatively large number of military personnel. Out of 3,711,724 residents, the country has 135,000 active military personnel.

5. Oman

Oman is above Lebanon with 106,000 military soldiers out of a total population of 1,430,452.