Suara.com – In the Indonesian national team's struggle to carry out a training camp (TC) in Turkey as preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, there are serious obstacles facing them.

The toughest obstacle that the Indonesian National Team players may face during the TC in Turkey may be the cold weather.

Garuda team coach Shin Tae-yong has previously looked at the impact, emphasizing the need for players to adapt to the different weather conditions in Turkey.

“The weather is a bit cold. So, we continue to adapt too,” said Shin Tae-yong in the official PSSI release.

However, in a short time, Indonesian National Team midfielder, Marc Klok, provided positive news regarding this issue.

The Persib Bandung star stated that the team's adaptation went smoothly in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, PSM Makassar winger, Yakob Sayuri also highlighted the challenges of cold weather in Turkey which he acknowledged as a challenge for him.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam