Residents look at their houses destroyed by military artillery attacks in Laiza, Myanmar, October 10, 2023. Photo/AP

YANGON – An Indonesian citizen (WNI) from North Sumatra with the initials FK was successfully rescued from the conflict area in Laukkaing, Myanmar and arrived in Medan on December 1 2023.

Thanks to the intense coordination carried out by the Indonesian Representatives with the Malaysian Representatives in Yangon and Beijing, FK was able to join around 120 Malaysian citizens on November 30, to depart for Kunming, China.

There, a charter plane facilitated by the Malaysian government was waiting to fly them to Kuala Lumpur.

Upon arrival in Malaysia, FK was received by the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and immediately continued his journey to Medan at 10 o’clock local time on a commercial flight.

Laukkaing is a city in the northern region of Shan Province, where there are many online gambling companies. The presence of FK in Laukkaing was confirmed as workers in this sector.

The Indonesian government expressed its appreciation to the Malaysian government for its assistance in facilitating the evacuation of 1 Indonesian citizen.

(she)