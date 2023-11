The idea of ​​drilling as early as 2022 was, in retrospect, too optimistic, explains engineer Wim Lones. “You have to be sure that you can also sell the heat. That was not yet possible at the time. Without purchase, no one will build a source or install a heating network.” Lones is developing a sustainable heating network for the municipality of Zwolle, which in the future must be supplied with geothermal energy.