“If that map cannot yet be created because the information is lacking, we will ask the municipality to investigate this. They have already started doing this in the province of Gelderland,” says the Zwolle CDA faction leader. The province of Overijssel is also taking action, but the major cities such as Zwolle, Hengelo, Enschede, Almelo and Deventer are themselves responsible for soil remediation within their municipal boundaries. But they do work together.