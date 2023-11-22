Mayor Peter Snijders is of course no longer floating. “I’ll open the polling station in a moment and then I’ll go straight to my goal,” he laughs. In the background students are singing: ein, zwei, drei… saufen! And then vote. At Het Vliegende Paard they are only too proud that they have the honor of receiving the very first votes in the Netherlands. “It’s great that it can be done this way, especially for young people. It is accessible in this way. We have a ‘choice stress guide’ on the tables and you see that students enjoy discussing with each other,” says owner Elroy Modderman. View the report below: