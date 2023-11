The dispute concerns the sale of “Gangsta Rat” and “Never Liked The Beatles”, two Street Art works of art by Banksy, which Tieleman bought for €400,000. But immediately after purchasing the two works of art in 2021, the Rotterdam businessman doubted whether they were real Banksy’s. He went to court to have the purchase annulled. “Of course he didn’t succeed,” says the Zwolle auctioneer, “because I don’t sell counterfeits.”