“I’m diabetic. If I don’t inject insulin while playing, I risk my life.” With these words the tennis player Alexander Zverev, engaged in Turin at the ATP Finals, announced some time ago that he suffers from type 1 diabetes. Same fate for the footballer Nacho Fernandez, defender of Real Madrid, and Mark Andrews, tight end of the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. Among former footballers, Manchester United star Paul Scholes also has type 1 diabetes.

Today the diabetes obstacle for high level athletes, and not only, seems to have been overcome. A taboo that once prevented competing but today this is no longer the case, indeed physical activity becomes one of the therapeutic tools. “There is an advantageous link between diabetes and physical activity, in terms of disease treatment strategy, especially if associated with the development of balanced and individualized dietary regimes”, explains immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and human nutrition at the Lum University of Bari, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day which is celebrated tomorrow.

“The practice of competitive sports is not only not recommended for those suffering from diabetes, but must be encouraged as it is able to optimize metabolic compensation in general – continues Minelli – Physical exercise facilitates the consumption of glucose by the muscles and therefore reduces blood sugar levels, improving insulin sensitivity and thus allowing the reduction of insulin requirements. In diabetic athletes, who need to take insulin from the outside, the only thing that matters is to carefully calculate the quantity to be released into circulation, considering the increase in energy expenditure, the type of exercise practiced, i.e. whether aerobic or anaerobic and the insulin requirement, as the level of insulin in the blood depends solely on the effect of the quantity administered previously”.

“Only careful control and personalized correction of the insulin dose and energy intake allow the diabetic athlete to compete successfully and safely for his or her health, without risking delayed hypoglycemia. All of this can be achieved thanks to close collaboration between athlete, doctor and nutrition professionals”, concludes the immunologist.