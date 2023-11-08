Guido Maria Brera and his wife Caterina Balivo

Zurich ready to buy Kairos

Zurich’s acquisition of Kairos is about to reach a crucial moment. The deal is expected to be discussed at the next board meeting of parent company Julius Baer. After a previous stalemate, which occurred a few weeks ago, when negotiations ended abruptly due to disagreements especially with the Italian shareholders of Kairos, Zurich has resumed the thread of negotiations. As? By changing the main actors involved in the negotiation. In particular, the Swiss group presented an offer to Julius Baer, which holds 70% of Kairos, to acquire the entire 100% of the company, with the intention that Julius Baer themselves will take over the shares of the “private” shareholders. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.



Guido Brera, founding partner and chief investment officer of Kairos, together with Rocco Bove, head of fixed income, Massimo Trabattoni, Alberto Castelli, managing director, and Caterina Giuggioli, sales director, collectively hold the remaining 30% of the company. These shareholders represented a significant obstacle during the previous negotiation. However, this obstacle now seems to have been overcome thanks to an offer to purchase the complete capital of Kairos, which is close to 20 million euros. The issue is of great interest to both parties involved, namely Zurich and Julius Baer. Julius Baer entered the capital of Kairos in 2016, a company born in the late 1990s as an entrepreneurial initiative in the asset management sector, with the aim of creating excellence independent of the dynamics of the traditional financial industry . However, already in 2018 and 2019, Julius Baer had tried to put the company on the market, without managing to obtain the desired valuation.

As for Zurich, interest in an operation in Italy had been present for some time. At the end of 2022, after having concluded the acquisition of the Italian branch of financial advisors of Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors, with approximately one thousand professionals, Zurich has created Zurich Bank, a new bank with assets under management of over 16 billion euros and more than 120,000 customers. This reality was built based on the experience acquired during the years of collaboration with Deutsche Bank, with the aim of offering an integrated range of services, including investments, insurance, banking and financial services. Zurich’s interest in Kairos is motivated by the desire to strengthen this all-Italian entity, created following the collaboration with Deutsche Bank. The integration of Kairos into the structure of Zurich Bank would bring total assets under management to well over 20 billion euros, thanks to the contribution of 5 billion euros present in the Kairos portfolio.

