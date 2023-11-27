“Alarming data arrive from the Durex Youth and Sexuality Observatory. Less than one young person in two, between 11 and 24 years old, always uses a condom. In 2018 the percentage of young people who used a condom was 57%. Every year this this figure is reduced to 43.4% in 2023. The age at which first sexual intercourse occurs is also decreasing. One young person in 10 has their first sexual intercourse before the age of 13. These are teenagers and children who have not the right tools to face such an important moment”. Thus Paolo Zotti, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Italy) Spa, which markets the Durex brand in Italy, on the sidelines of Mixtape, an exclusive event branded Durex-X Factor, during which the sexual education program ‘With the lights on was presented ‘.

“We note that these children – observes Zotti – do not know who to turn to and when they have questions they do not turn to either their parents or the school, but look for information on the Internet. 45% go on the web, but the risk of finding incorrect information is very high. This means leaving our kids in a void of knowledge that can lead to incorrect behavior. Durex aims to be able to give kids the tools and knowledge relating to their sexuality. The ‘Lights On’ program ‘he really wants to shine a light on this darkness of knowledge.”

“We have been committed to emotional and sexual education for many years and in different ways”, adds Laura Savarese, director of Regulatory Affairs and External Relations at Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Italy). As “market leader in Italy – he underlines – we feel a strong responsibility towards the people who choose our products. This year we launched a new program called ‘A luci acces’ which is so called because it aims to turn on the light on a topic that is not discussed enough, but which needs to be revealed in order to support our children. The program is aimed at all high schools in Milan in partnership with Ala Milano Onlus, an association made up of expert psychologists and trainers. Together we have built a path that not only talks about prevention and awareness, but which extends its scope to fundamental issues such as gender stereotypes, consent, which must be the basis of every relationship, and respect”.