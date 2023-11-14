Zoophilia, human participation in romantic or sexual relationships with animals, has been throughout history one of the greatest social taboos of civilization, a practice completely stigmatized around the world. In the Old Testament we can find several passages that portray “bestiality” as a crime against nature. It has also been treated as a mental disorder: it was introduced as a paraphilia in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in 1980.

The debate and consequences of this practice have been debated for decades in Europe and throughout dozens of scientific studies. In fact, there is research that suggests that many more people than people think have actually felt sexual attraction to an animal at some point in their lives. Now, the controversial topic has once again been discussed academically.

The veto. Various forms of sex with animals (both real interactions and fictional pornographic representations) are currently prohibited in numerous jurisdictions. Zoophilia is one of the few sexual orientations (along with, for example, necrophilia) that remain prohibited and have been pushed away by recent sexual liberation movements.

More and more voices want to debate it. This controversial topic is coming back to the fore these days. He does so with a study published in the Journal of Controversial Ideas called Zoophilia is morally permissible. In it, an anonymous author provides ideas on how bestiality could be morally permissible and the important implications for how we legally and socially approach this practice. He, a renowned defender of veganism, was asked by philosopher and author of Animal Liberation Now: Ethics in the Real World, Peter Singer, on whether his official position is that eating animals is not okay but having sex with them is.

To which he replied the following:

“Imagine that you are an animal locked up your whole life in a barn on a factory farm, so you have nothing to do all day except get up and lie down on a metal floor. Then you are put in a truck and driven for hours to the slaughterhouse. This is what happens to millions of pigs in the United States today, and the lives of billions of other factory farmed animals are no better. Now imagine that you are an animal that lives with a person who cares for you and “loves you the way most people love their pets, but also, this person sometimes has sexual contact with you, making sure not to hurt you and leaving you free to walk away if you don’t like it.”

The data. In the 1950s, a study by Dr. Alfred C. Kinsey and his colleagues concluded that 8% of the male population and 3.5% of the female population in the United States had had at least one sexual interaction with an animal in their life, and the percentage exceeded 50% in some rural areas. The driving factor, researchers say, was simply access to animals. But another more recent survey suggests that 2% of the general population find the prospect of having sex with animals sexually arousing. In this case, it usually has an experimental dimension and can be a passing phase during adolescence.

The trend is also reflected in the large amount of pornography that can be found on the Internet. On the web there is an incipient social movement, sometimes represented by the Greek letter ζ (Zeta), with hundreds of users sharing images or videos on the subject.

The consent. As we have previously discussed at Magnet, consent is a key and necessary element of sexual interactions. And this, in its most basic form, is the voluntary and uncoerced verbal act. The debate here is that the animal could not give its consent to have relations with humans with a verbal language that we can understand.

However, in the study published in the Journal of Controversial Ideas, author Fira Banesto argues that there are cases in which animals express their needs and intentions with a wide range of communicative postures (gestures, sounds, etc.). And he emphasizes that, when it comes to sex, “there is also a wide range of species-dependent signals that indicate consent.”

The controversy in Spain. A few months ago, Poland’s Minister of Justice, Zbigniew Ziobro, posted on his Twitter account that the Government of Spain was going to “legalize zoophilia.” He did so referring to the new animal welfare law recently put into effect that introduces changes to the Penal Code. The text on animal abuse sparked some debate specifically due to the modification of article 337 of the Penal Code.

What does the law say? The text before the reform said that anyone who “unjustifiably mistreats them by any means or procedure, causing injuries that seriously impair their health or subjecting them to sexual exploitation” is punished. Now, the new law replaces said article with another (art. 340 bis):

“He will be punished with a prison sentence of three to eighteen months or a fine of six to twelve months and with the penalty of special disqualification of one to five years for the exercise of a profession, trade or trade that is related to animals and for the possession of animals that outside of legally regulated activities and by any means or procedure, including acts of a sexual nature, causes injury to a vertebrate animal that requires veterinary treatment to restore its health.

What is the problem? That the term “sexual exploitation” is eliminated from the norm and changed to “acts of a sexual nature”, with the difference that it is specified that the animal must have injuries that require a visit to the veterinarian. By punishing only “acts of a sexual nature with injuries”, it leaves some penalties for zoophilia in the air. As some specialists and jurists indicate in this Newtral article, the term “sexual exploitation” was subject to different interpretations, and although there are cases in which it has been convicted for economic gain, there are also others in which it has not. For example, this occurred in Alcudia (Mallorca) in 2018, where a man sexually abused a mare on several occasions, and was convicted of animal abuse and “sexual exploitation.”

But it should be noted that neither the current Penal Code nor the reform literally includes the term “zoophilia” and, therefore, it is not an explicit “decriminalization” or “legalization” either. In fact, the ministry comments that “zoophilia has never been criminalized in our Penal Code.”

Image: “Man with Horse,” by D Pierorazio.

In Xataka | The unnoticed detail of the Animal Welfare Law: the maximum hours you can leave your dog alone at home