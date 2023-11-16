Zonsen (Zongshen) brings to EICMA a complete range but above all two important innovations with its Cyclone brand: the RX650 adventure medium and the RE5 roadster make their debut. Here they are in detail

November 16, 2023

In Italy it is still little known but, as often happens, at home the Zonsen Group (which until now we have always written as Zongshen, but in official communications it is now simplified to Zonsen, ed.) in about forty years has already sold more than twenty million vehicles. The Cyclone brand is the one that has identified motorcycle production within the Zonsen group since 2016 with a range that starts from 250 cc and which from year to year we see completed with proposals in all segments, from scooters to nakeds, passing through sports and to adventures. There are currently eight models in the catalog and of these two were the protagonists of the launch at EICMA 2023. These are the RX650 adventure media and the RE5 roadster (a name, among other things, which reminds us of the famous Suzuki model with Wankel engine from the seventies, but with which it has nothing to do).

European style adventure



The RX650 it is presented just like that: a “smart European-style adventure bike”. The definition is not accidental because Cyclone’s objective is precisely to conquer the market of the Old Continent and the weapons used are a design developed in Italy by the Ricardo team and a twin-cylinder developed jointly with Norton. It is also the first model equipped with the Zonsen Feel Fun Intelligent System capable of regulating power and consumption by learning from our driving style and carrying out a self-diagnosis and thanks to which the company claims to have improved power by 5% -10% with a saving in fuel consumption of 15%. The motorcycle is equipped with 6.75-inch TFT instruments and keyless SmartWatch starting, the Cyclone APP, and three starting modes. The network-connected T-box (4G) offers some useful functions such as remote unlocking, turning on and off, vehicle search, vehicle status monitoring, dynamic song playback and OTA remote updates. L’Six-axis IMU is Bosch as well as ABS Pro and MSC. There is also no shortage of Cruise Control and there are 4 Riding Modes. Moving on to more usual data, the twin-cylinder is an eight-valve engine with double camshaft, liquid cooling and the six-speed gearbox is equipped with a bidirectional Quick Shifter. The maximum power is 52 kW at 8500 rpm and 62 torque at 7000 rpm. The tank has a capacity of 20 liters and the saddle is 820 mm from the ground. The fork is a KYB and the wheels are both 17″ with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres. The maximum speed is 180 km/h and there are four colours: red, grey, blue and black. Unfortunately, the only mysteries remain still price and availability.

A roadster between past and future



Also there RE5 It has a lot of European, at least in its inspiration, because it looks just like a British-style roadster that promises style and handling. Also in this case we have a liquid-cooled, eight-valve forward-facing twin-cylinder derived from the collaboration with Norton, a house from which it claims to have also taken inspiration in its design. The maximum power is 43.5 kW, the maximum torque is 55N and the acceleration is 4.2″ from 0 to 100 km/h. The maximum speed is 182 km/h but above all the Cyclone wants to let us know that it is also very silent and comfortable, with very few vibrations and a of lean of 42°. Another curious piece of information concerns the tests carried out: the testers of the RE5 would have traveled 115,000 km in different environments and with different bikes while on a single example they would have driven for 460 hours and 40,000 km. Returning to the equipment, the RE5 has the HSC stability system, the frame in manganese steel tubes and aluminum swingarm, adjustable shock absorbers, Juan brakes with two-channel ABS from Bosch. The wheels are both 17″ with 120/70 and 160/60 tires clearly tubeless. The seat height is 800 mm, the tank is 20 litres, the weight is 204 kg and there are three colors: black, gray and silver. Even for the RE5 we are not currently able to communicate the selling price and availability in our country.