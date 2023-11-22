loading…

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak admitted that the bunker under al-Shifa Hospital was built by Israel itself and not by Hamas. Photo/CNN via Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Zionist military Israel has for weeks claimed that Hamas had dug tunnels under the al-Shifa Hospital (RS) in Gaza as a network of command headquarters. However, the claim turned out to be a lie.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak revealed that the tunnel or bunker under the largest medical center in Gaza was built by Israeli architects when Gaza was under Israeli occupation.

The Zionist military’s claim that Hamas has its headquarters under al-Shifa Hospital has been used as the reason for Israel’s takeover of the medical facility on November 15.

The raid resulted in many people being killed and injured, as well as thousands of injured Palestinians. Many medical staff and their families also had to flee.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) through its spokesperson had difficulty trying to show that Hamas was indeed using al-Shifa Hospital for nefarious reasons.

But the story from the Israeli military didn’t sell well, not only because of the inconsistent claims, but also because the story seemed to be made up involving old AK-47s, laptops, Hamas fighter bandanas, and other things that were claimed as “evidence.” .

But Barak, who is also a former Israeli Defense Minister, has put an end to speculation regarding the existence and origin of the tunnels under al-Shifa Hospital.

“Yes, the tunnel exists, it has nothing to do with Hamas, and was actually built by Israel itself,” he said in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Barak said that Israel was the one who built the underground chamber under the al-Shifa Hospital building.

Although he maintained unsubstantiated claims that Hamas had used the tunnels, he stated clearly that the chambers were built by Israeli constructors.

Shocked by Barak’s comments, Amanpour asked for verification: “When you said that the building was built by Israeli engineers, did you misspoke?”

“No, no,” answered Barak, as reported by the Palestine Chronicle, Wednesday (22/11/2023). “You know, decades ago we managed this place, so we helped them, we helped them build these bunkers to make more room for hospital operations.”

Amanpour was surprised by Barak’s comments.

