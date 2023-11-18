loading…

An Israeli battle tank was blown up by Hamas militia during fighting in Gaza, Palestine. Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said his country’s military had lost control of northern Gaza in its war against Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Former Minister of Defense Israel Avigdor Lieberman surprisingly said his country’s military had lost control of northern Gaza in its war against Hamas.

“The war cabinet has lost the north,” Lieberman wrote on Saturday, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Sunday (19/11/2023).

According to the Palestinian media report, Lieberman’s words do not require much explanation, simply because Israel is currently facing one of its biggest military defeats in all its previous wars against the Palestinians. This was even the biggest defeat since his war with the armies of Arab countries.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz’s tough stances, harsh language, and “black clothing,” the war against Israel is not going well.

The previous announcement came on November 12, when Hamas military spokesman Abu Ubaida announced the destruction of more than 160 military vehicles including tanks, military bulldozers, armored personal vehicles, and others.

The Palestinian resistance group is understandably unable to track all Israeli soldiers killed or wounded, but can estimate, based on documented footage, what they consider to be a “direct attack.”

On Saturday, Israel acknowledged the deaths of six other officers and soldiers, in addition to eight others who were seriously injured.

True to its nature, Israel always finds ways to hide its military losses, while exaggerating its civilian losses.

A perfect example of this is the events of October 7, when Israel claimed that more than 1,400 civilians were killed, but slowly changed the ratio between military and civilian losses.

Later, they created even more categories, distinguishing between military, border police, intelligence officers, and armed residential guards.