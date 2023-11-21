loading…

Houthis hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea. Photo/Sky News

SANAA – Militia Houthi from wealth said ships Israel is a legitimate target. This was said after the group hijacked a cargo ship linked to Israel, opening a new dimension in the war in the Gaza Strip.

The hijacking of the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew last Sunday came days after the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to target Israeli ships because of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Houthi group, which describes itself as part of an “axis of resistance” of Iranian allies and proxies, has also launched a series of drones and missiles into Israeli territory.

“Israeli ships are a legitimate target for us anywhere… and we will not hesitate to take action,” Major General Ali Al-Moshki, a Houthi military official, told the group’s Al-Massirah TV station as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Analysts also say the Houthi threat to shipping around the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a commercially important narrow point at the foot of the Red Sea, is likely to increase.

The Bahamian-flagged British-owned Galaxy Leader is operated by a Japanese company but has ties to Israeli businessman Abraham “Rami” Ungar.

The Houthi group said the hijacking was retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas, sparked by the Palestinian militant’s attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in Israeli air bombardment and ground operations in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, the health ministry there said.

“Sunday’s ship hijacking was just the beginning,” Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said on Sunday in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, promising further maritime attacks until Israel halts its campaign in Gaza.