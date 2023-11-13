loading…

A small child in central Gaza, Palestine, became a victim of Israeli bombing in the war against Hamas. Israeli minister describes the expulsion of Gaza residents due to Israeli attacks as the Nakba 2023. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Minister of Agriculture Israel Avi Dichter described the expulsion of the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli military bombardment in the war against Hamas as the “Gaza Nakba of 2023”.

The comments by Dichter, a member of the Likud Party, referred to the movement of large numbers of Palestinians from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to an Israeli news channel; Channel 12, on Saturday last week, Dichter was asked about comparing the situation in Gaza with the real Nakba. He replied: “Gaza Nakba 2023. That’s how it ends.”

The term Nakba refers to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland in 1948 to pave the way for the establishment of the state of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as quoted by Anadolu, Monday (2/11/2023), was offended by his minister’s comments. He warned his cabinet ministers on Sunday to “be careful with their words” when they talk about Israel’s war with Hamas.

This is not the first time Netanyahu has warned ministers in his government over their statements to the media since the start of the war in Gaza.

Last week, Israel’s Minister of Cultural Heritage Amichai Eliyahu was widely criticized after saying that dropping nuclear bombs on the Gaza Strip was “an option”.

Netanyahu criticized the remarks and suspended Eliyahu from a Cabinet meeting, while opposition leader Yair Lapid called for Eliyahu’s dismissal, saying he was harming the state of Israel’s standing internationally.

For more than a month, the Israeli army has attacked the entire Gaza Strip, while its ground operations have focused on isolating the north and establishing a large military presence.

Israel has carried out relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including on hospitals, residences and houses of worship – since the Palestinian resistance group; Hamas launched a cross-border attack on October 7, 2023.

Since then, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli offensive has surpassed 11,100 people, including more than 8,000 children and women, the state media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

The death toll in Israel is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

