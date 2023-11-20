loading…

The Israeli military is suspected of hiding data on the number of deaths of its soldiers in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS/Shir Torem

TEL AVIV – Mount Herzl Military Funeral Director, David Oren Baruch, reveals surprising information about military allegations Israel hides data on the number of deaths of its soldiers in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Baruch was responsible for the burial of Israeli soldiers killed in the war in Gaza. He remains tight-lipped about the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the war, fearing that his disclosure would offend the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Nevertheless, Baruch said that one Israeli soldier is buried every hour to hour and a half in military cemeteries.

“We are now going through a period where every hour there is a funeral, every hour and a half there is a funeral,” said Baruch, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Monday (20/11/2023).

“I was asked to open a large number of graves. “Only at Mount Herzl cemetery we buried 50 soldiers in 48 hours,” he said.

Baruch’s admission stands in stark contrast to daily briefings by Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari and other Israeli military officials.

According to the Israeli military’s official tally, more than 60 Israeli soldiers have been killed so far in Israel’s invasion of Gaza, and hundreds more have been injured.

But documented evidence from Hamas in Gaza suggests that the number is certainly much higher, especially since hundreds of Israeli tanks and other armored vehicles were targeted and destroyed, in whole or in part, by forces of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades—Hamas’ military wing. .

In its latest statement on Sunday, the al-Qassam Brigades said that they had destroyed 29 Israeli military vehicles in just one day.

The massive war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. About 1,200 people were killed, and hundreds more were taken hostage.

Israel then responded by declaring war. Since then, the Zionist military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop until now.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel has so far killed more than 13,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including more than 5,500 children and more than 3,500 women.

