Zionist soldiers from the Golani Brigade raise the Israeli flag inside the Gaza parliament building on Omar Al-Mukhtar street. Photo/x/arieloseran

GAZA – Israeli outlet i24NEWS published a photo of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers from the Golani Brigade inside the Gaza parliament building on Omar Al-Mukhtar street.

“A large group of soldiers posed with three Israeli flags inside the Palestinian parliament building after conquering the area,” the outlet said.

Israeli Minister of Defense (Menhan) Yoav Gallant stated on Monday evening (11/13/2023) that Hamas had “lost control of Gaza,” referring to Gaza City in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.

“There is no power that Hamas has that can stop the IDF. The IDF advances to every point. Hamas has lost control of Gaza, they are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases, they don’t trust the government,” Gallant said during a press conference, according to Israeli media.

Meanwhile, Norway is urging Israel to release funds to the Palestinian Authority, including money intended to pay for medical treatment and social assistance in Gaza.

“We call on Israel to maintain the agreed transfer of Palestinian territory,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told Reuters in an interview in Oslo, calling the money “vital” for Palestinian welfare.

The funding in question is from taxes and VAT which are the rights of the Palestinian Authority (PA). Israel said it would transfer the funds on November 2, but withheld about 30% of the funds allocated for Hamas-ruled Gaza, to be used for public sector salaries and electricity bills.

The PA said on November 6 that it would not accept partial transfers.

Norway chairs the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, the international donor group for the Palestinian territories.

Israel often acts arbitrarily regarding the transfer of funds that are the rights of the Palestinian people.

