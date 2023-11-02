The goal is to close the operation by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. Dialogues underway with advisors Goldman Sachs and Raine Group: the two funds involved are American. And Steven meanwhile congratulates him on the victory against Roma

Sunday evening, the victory against Roma was just achieved, widespread euphoria. Steven Zhang, from Shanghai, picks up the phone and calls. And he speaks with Simone Inzaghi, as well as with the entire Nerazzurri management: extreme satisfaction, pride in the work done, the invitation to continue on the path undertaken, these are the concepts expressed by the president to the Inter working group. It is the practical demonstration of how, even from a distance, the club’s number one is inside the world of Inter. Phone calls which are also daily: not a day goes by in which Zhang is not in contact with Viale della Liberazione, now also with the help of Melody Yichang Xu, the latest member of the Board of Directors, senior investment manager of Suning.

LONG EXPIRY

And Steven Zhang has been dealing directly with Suning in recent weeks, after the Chinese government’s decision to allocate around 650 million euros to deal with the company’s liquidity crisis. But on his desk, between Shanghai – where he is in recent weeks – and Nanjing, the Inter dossier is in the front row. Zhang is determined to keep the club. During the shareholders’ meeting he spoke about the present and future of the company, but even in private he never sent any contrary signals. Indeed, his reasoning is medium-long term and does not suggest scenarios other than him staying. Even in light of the Oaktree loan expiring on 20 May 2024, the date by which Grand Tower Sarl – the Luxembourg holding company that controls Inter – will have to return over 350 million to the US fund (275 plus interest which increased the initial figure), to prevent the company from ending up in the hands of Oaktree itself. There are facts to support Zhang’s intention. The first: no due diligence is underway or has been started in recent months on Inter. He means that there has never been a concrete expression of interest which then resulted in the start of a real dialogue between the club’s owner and a potential buyer. In recent months only two groups, two funds, have studied the Inter situation before giving up: one from the Middle East, the second from the United States. No one has sunk, compared to Zhang who values ​​Inter at 1.3 billion euros.

IN CONTACT

The other fact is in the continuous and constant contacts between Zhang and the two advisors chosen to refinance the debt with Oaktree, namely Goldman Sachs and Raine Group. The path has been traced, the path is that and Zhang is convinced that he will succeed. The times are short, we are in a crucial phase, we certainly won’t get to May to understand the company’s future. It is reasonable to expect a resolution between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024: discussions have been underway in recent weeks with at least a couple of credit funds interested in the operation, both of US origin. The issue is linked to the interest rates that any new operation will have to include: the current ones with Oaktree are set at 12%, which have increased financial exposure. And Zhang’s goal, from a future perspective, is to close the new loan at the lowest possible rates.

SCENARIOS

This is Zhang’s plan. At the forefront of other options. A lead to refinancing with Oaktree itself, which has already made it known that it has no intention of taking over the club. Another way is the entry of a fund directly into the club, with a minority shareholding but with already established steps that would lead to the change of ownership in an already predefined time frame. It is one of the scenarios that the advisors presented to Zhang. But the president is now focused on another path. Then, in such a delicate match, twists and turns cannot be ruled out. And you can’t even think that Inter won’t spark the interests of potential investors around the world. For less than 1.3 billion, however, the race doesn’t even begin. And Zhang thinks in perspective: he sees room for growth in Inter, also in relation to the stadium issue. Refinance to enjoy the second star: the project is clear to everyone.

