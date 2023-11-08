Among the models in the Zero Motorcycles Street range that have undergone an evolution in favor of potential users there is also the SR, which for the 2024 season it will be available as standard in the configuration for those who have obtained the A2 licence, but with the possibility of an upgrade in view of the transition to the A licence. The MY24 SR thus aims to be the most flexible and customizable electric motorbike in the Zero range, thanks to the upgrade potential in terms of battery capacity and installed power.