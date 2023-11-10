At Eicma 2023 Zero Motorcycles unveils the new “S” based on the platform of its bigger sisters SR/F but registered as 11kW. The new “S” takes the place of the previous one, equipping the new Z-Force 75-7 engine which for the 2024 model is equipped with the same external hardware derived from the more powerful SR/F, while the specific internal architecture aims to maximize the power output and weight reduction. The result is a mass of 223 kg, an interesting figure in the full size electric naked segment and with comparable technical equipment. For the new Zero Motorcycles S an autonomy of up to 248 km is declared in the urban cycle. The electronic engine management is adjustable to maximize performance or optimize autonomy.