Suara.com – Child victims in the Gaza Strip continue to increase, half of the people who died as a result of Israeli army attacks were women and children.

Israeli attacks targeting civilians immediately received criticism from various countries. This is because the Zionist army also bombarded refugee camps, hospitals and schools.

Unfortunately, not everyone feels empathy for the victims, especially children in Palestine. In an online interview, an Israeli teenager even called the events in Gaza a funny spectacle.

“Are you sure you think it’s funny when Israel bombs innocent people in Gaza?” a man asked an Israeli woman via Ome TV which was re-uploaded by the X account @tanyarfess.

“We did kill your babies, yeah,” answered the woman casually.

“Are you sure you think this is funny?” asked the man again.

“Yes, it’s really funny,” answered the Israeli woman, laughing.

A woman holding a girl reacts after an Israeli airstrike hit the Ridwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza on October 23, 2023. (ANTARA/Ali Jadallah / Anadolu/pri.)

Because he couldn’t believe the woman’s answer, the man asked again whether the woman was really a human being who had no empathy.

“I’m human, not a robot. Those babies are really stupid,” said the woman again.

It is known that more than 11 thousand people died in the fifth week of Israel’s attack on Palestine, half of whom were children.

The Palestinian health minister in Gaza reports that an average of one child is killed every 10 minutes. Premature babies even have to die because they suffocate after incubators in hospitals run out of power.